The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has reportedly zoned its 2027 presidential ticket to the south, hours after former governors of Anambra and Kano, Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, defected to the party.

Buba Galadima, the chieftain of the party and a strong ally of the former governor of Kano, announced the zoning while featuring in an interview on Channels Television on Monday, May 4.

Obi and Kwankwaso had move to the NDC after their earlier party, African Democratic Congress (ADC), was confronted with series of legal battles. They cited the court cases as reasons for dumping the party.

Recall that Obi and Kwankwaso, dumped the Labour Party and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for the ADC in pursue of their 2027 presidential ambitions, but the coalition-adopted party was already being confronted with legal battles and the fact that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar may likely get the ticket.

The due, who were projected to run a joint presidential and vice presidential ticket in the 2027 general election under the umbrella of the NDC joined the party earlier on Monday, May 4.

While speaking on the preparation of the NDC ahead of the deadline of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Galadima, disclosed that the party had zoned its presidential ticket to the south, a move that could favour Obi.

See the video of the interview on X here:

Source: Legit.ng