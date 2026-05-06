President Bola Tinubu has reportedly met with a group of investors in Paris, the capital of France, during his visit to the European country.

The development was disclosed by Dada Olusegun, the special assistant to the president on social media, in a tweet on Tuesday, May 5.

President Bola Tinubu meets foreign investors in Paris Photo Credit: @DOlusegun

Source: Twitter

In the video, President Tinubu expressed confidence in Nigeria's economy, adding that disturbing bottlenecks in the country's economy, such as the fuel subsidy and exchange rate, have been removed.

The president reiterated that he inherited an economy that was near collapse and that "it was a very serious turnaround and recalibration." He further explained that the "subsidy that was a burden to the entire country, was removed and ever since we have achieved FX stability".

Recall that President Tinubu announced the removal of the fuel subsidy on his first day in office and subsequently unified the exchange rate, a development his administration has consistently defended despite its effect on the prices of basic commodities in the country.

However, his latest bragging about the subsidy removal has started generating reactions from Nigerians, especially as it comes ahead of his re-election campaigns. Below are some of their comments:

Ṣeyi lamented Nigeria's economy:

"Nigerian economics is like astrophysics. Because who can explain why, after the removal of petrol subsidy that everyone pointed to as the cause of almost all our problems, the majority of Nigerians are still facing biting hardship? N1m is now what N100k was in 2015."

Square Circle said the president should not visit investors:

"Real Presidents receive investors in their office and do not go to them in their home countries. If your results after 3 years can't compel them to come, your words won't do either. Your tweet is one of the dumbest things to say about a man leading over 200 million creatures."

Kehinde Adenayo criticised the government:

"Is France not subsidising anything for its citizens or other developed countries? What are you doing with the subsidy money, still borrowing more? No standard avoidable hospital, no conducive environment for education, no light for production since you urge the citizens."

Hussaini Ismail prayed for the country and the success of Tinubu's administration:

"Masha Allah Alhamdulillah, may Nigeria succeed under President Tinubu's administration in Sha Allah."

Mafia Nouveau commented:

"I have not seen any top leaders move from one country to another looking for investors. Ike gwuru."

You can see the video of the president on X here:

Source: Legit.ng