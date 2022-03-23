Joe Igbkwe, an aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday, March 22, disclosed President Muhammdu Buhari's handwritten message at Ibeju Lekki, Lagos, where he commissioned the Dangote Fertiliser Plant.

President Buhari wrote the note after the tape cutting ceremony of the multi-billion dollars project which will unarguably act as a catalyst for Nigeria's economic boom.

In the message, Buhari said the project very well aligns with his administration's drive to better the lives of Nigerians economically, especially those of farmers.

He added that the commissioned plant proves that with visionary and enterprising citizens, nothing is impossible for Nigeria.

The brief message written in legible but cursive handwriting read:

"The Dangote Fertilizer Plant I just commissioned is consistent with the effort made by our administration to transform the lives of the farmers, increase their incomes and save the country precious foreign exchange.

"This event in Ibeju Lekki today is a proof of the fact that nothing is impossible for Nigeria with visionary and enterprising citizens like Aliko Dangote.

"Congratulations."

Nigerians react

However, a lot of Nigerians on social media have reacted to the post by Igbokwe with varying concerns and takes.

But some other persons believe the president is a man of integrity and as such, cannot lie with some as petty as handwriting.

Read the reactions on Facebook:

Amb Kuseme:

"If he should write this beautiful then why the country this way? Is there anything we are unaware ‍♂️ i’m asking for my brothers in Igbo land."

Arome Attah:

"Without light, fuel and the general hardship for naija, na who good writing dey epp? Ehn, na who?"

Samuel Omolola Edema

"Hmmm. I thought the quote is "nothing is impossible with visionary leaders..." Our president said "nothing is impossible with visionary citizen like Dangote ... " Isorite."

Ralph O. Ahanonu:

"Samuel Omolola Edema. Dangote is both a visionary leader and visionary Nigerian citizen and entrepreneur.

"That's not in dispute. If PMB had set out to quote the author verbatim, he would have used inverted commas/speech marks/quotation marks to denote this. He preferred to write something slightly different. I hope you re not insinuating it is a slip/mistake."

Segun Fagbemi:

"This is the handwriting of a septuagenarian? This is too perfect."

Buhari arrives Africa’s largest granulated urea fertiliser complex

Earlier, Buhari on Tuesday, March 22, arrived in Lagos to commission the multi-billion dollars Dangote Fertiliser Plant at Ibeju Lekki.

The $2.5 billion-worth plant had the capacity to produce three million metric tonnes (mt) of urea each year.

Dangote Industries is priding itself on establishing Africa’s largest Granulated Urea Fertiliser complex which takes not less than 500 hectares of land in the Lekki Free Trade Zone.

