The wife of former Governor of Anambra State, Ebelechukwu has made history as the first Nigerian First Lady to be sent forth from office with a slap.

She achieved the feat on Thursday at the inauguration of Prof. Charles Soludo as new Governor of Anambra State at the State House, Awka.

Ebelechukwu, the out-going First Lady had a ‘hot’ slap delivered to her face by wife of late Biafra warlord, Bianca Ojukwu.

The former First Lady had walked majestically from her seat to where Bianca was seated and delivered some harsh words to her which provoked her.

She stood up in anger and dealt Ebelechukwu the slap of her life, which jolted her immediately.

Source: Legit.ng