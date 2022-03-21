One of President Vladimir Putin's trusted spies, Oleksandr Bortnikov, is being seriously considered as his successor

This is one of the plots of a powerful Russian elite group that sees the many sanctions against its nation as counter-productive

The group, credible sources have revealed, is now planning to kill President Putin by way of poisoning

While Russia's aggression and invasion are claiming innocent lives in Ukraine, the government and people of the nation back home are bearing the brunt of attendant global sanctions stifling the economy.

For this reason, there are growing, internal plots to topple President Vladimir Putin's government and bring in new leadership under the director of the Federal Security Service (FSB), director Oleksandr Bortnikov, Mirror reports.

There are claims that the motive behind bringing in Bortnikov, a controversial political figure and one of Putin's trusted spies and confidants, is to resume ties with Europe which the war have severed.

In fact, according to the Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, there is an influential Russian elite currently considering poisoning among other methods of assassinating Putin.

The newspaper, quoting the chief directorate of the intelligence, said:

"It is known that Bortnikov and some other influential representatives of the Russian elite are considering various options to remove Putin from power.

"In particular, poisoning, sudden disease, or any other 'coincidence' is not excluded."

Daily Mail, which also pointed to Mirror's report stated:

"These rumours and suspicions within the Moscow inner-circle will sow the seeds of paranoia and doubt in the leadership.

"There is a significant suspicion that a small number of people might actually now try to get rid of the Russian president but whether they will succeed remains to be seen."

