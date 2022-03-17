A video clip showing the the wife of ex-Governor Obiano and Bianca Ojukwu, involved in a fracas at Soludo's inauguration has emerged

Ex-Governor Obiano's wife, Ebelechukwu, was reported to have moved to where Mrs Ojukwu was seated and slapped her

The newly sworn-in governor, Soludo, was not happy over the sad incident which temporarily disrupted the event

Awka, Anambra state - The inauguration of Professor Chukwuma Soludo as the governor of Anambra state witnessed a mild chaos.

The wife of the immediate past governor, Willie Obiano, Ebelechukwu and Mrs Bianca Ojukwu, the widow of Dim Odumegwu, were involved in a fracas at the event.

The wife of ex-GovernorWillie Obiano, Ebelechukwu and Mrs Bianca Ojukwu were involved in a fracas at Soludo's inauguration.

Source: Twitter

While there are contradictory reports as to who slapped who, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent who was at the scene of the event reports that the incident occurred immediately after Soludo took his oath of office.

NAN reports that dignitaries including Ex-Governo Obiano were already seated when Mrs Obiano stepped in and moved to the front row where Ms Ojukwu was seated and slapped her.

The action drew the attention of security agents and some personalities who pulled Mrs Obiano off the hold of Bianca who was visibly shocked at the action.

Mrs Obiano was later taken away and shortly afterwards.

Soludo's first reaction to trade of slaps between Bianca Ojukwu, Obiano's wife

Meanwhile, the newly sworn-in governor of Anambra state, Soludo, expressed worry over the exchange of words and slaps between the wife of the outgoing governor and Mrs Ojukwu.

Speaking minutes after the incident occurred, Soludo who had concentrated on signing his swearing-in document said those who want to leave are free to do so.

The documents were signed by Soludo before the presence of the chief judge of Anambra state, Justice Onochie Anyachebelu and other residents of the state present. The newly inaugurated governor further informed Ndi Anambra that the state he is focused on developing is one in which law and order will be respected.

