Everton held title contenders Manchester City in a 3-3 draw at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Monday, May 4

Opta supercomputer has given Arsenal a dominant lead in the Premier League race, with an upper hand

Jeremy Doku's 90+7 goal ensured that the Citizens secured one point, as they still have a game at hand

Opta supercomputer has made a bold prediction for the 2025/26 Premier League race after Manchester City dropped two points against Everton.

The Citizens' title hopes suffered a huge blow following their 3-3 draw at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Monday, May 4.

Belgian forward, Jeremy Doku gave the visitors the lead in the 43rd minute with a left-footed strike into the top corner from the edge of the penalty area, as the first half ended in favour of the Citizens.

Everton forward Thierno Barry scores a brace against Manchester City in their 3-3 draw at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. Photo by: Stu Forster.

Source: Getty Images

In the 68th minute, Everton substitute Thierno Barry took advantage of an error from Marc Guehi to equalise before the hosts took the lead through Jake O'Brien's header five minutes later.

In the 81st minute, the Toffees took a comfortable lead when the Frenchman, Barry, scored a brace, but the Citizens forward Erling Haaland responded two minutes later to halve the deficit, per Sofa Score.

In the 90+7 minutes, Doku scored a second brilliant goal deep into stoppage time to salvage a point for the visitors, a mirror image of his first-half strike.

The draw for Manchester City leaves Arsenal five points clear at the top of the Premier League, having played one more game than City, while Everton moves up into 10th.

Supercomputer prediction after Everton vs Man City

Opta supercomputer has issued a fresh update on the team likely to win the 2025/26 Premier League title following Manchester City's draw versus Everton.

According to Opta’s latest simulations, Arsenal are now overwhelming favourites to win the league, with an 86.53% chance of lifting the trophy, while Manchester City has 13.47%. The remaining 18 teams have being written off to lift the title with three games to play.

The Gunners crushed Fulham 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium last week, with goals coming from Viktor Gyokeres (brace) and Bukayo Saka.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes that Arsenal can win the 2025/26 English Premier League title. Photo by: Peter Byrne/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has expressed disappointment in the results against the Toffees.

The Spanish manager said the EPL title is now in Arsenal's hands. He said:

"It depends. The title is not in our hands. Before that game it was, and Arsenal's as well. But now, in our hands, no.

"We have four games in the Premier League, next is Brentford, and it will be quite similar because the competitors are good, and we will see what happens. Of course, we go into those games with belief, like we came here," per ESPN.

Man United legend predicts defeat for Arsenal

Legit.ng earlier reported that former England international, Gary Neville, claimed that Arsenal would find it difficult to beat West Ham in their next match.

The football pundit said the Hammers are fighting to remain in the Premier League as they are currently 18th on the Premier League log.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng