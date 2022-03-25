Nigeria‘s next general election is about a year away and political gladiators have hit the arena in full force

Activities to kick-start campaigns are heating up as political experts say 2023 will be a watershed moment for Nigeria's politics

An opinion poll organised by a youth group has given hint on how Nigerians are likely to vote in the presidential contest

FCT, Abuja - Former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has emerged as the winner of a poll carried out by a youth group known as Fix Naija.

The organisers in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Friday, March 25 noted that the exercise was carried out on the streets of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Jonathan emerged winner and defeated other presidential aspirants like former Lagos state governor; Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former Imo state governor; Owelle Rochas Okorocha, former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and former Anambra state governor, Mr. Peter Obi.

Former Senate President, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, and media entrepreneur, Omoyele Sowore were also featured in the poll.

The former president also defeated potential presidential aspirants like Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, and the minister of transportation, Chibuike Amaechi.

Part of the statement read:

“In light of all these political squabblings, Fix Naija an Abuja-based non-aligned civil society group interested in ushering Nigeria towards progressive leadership hit the streets of Abuja metropolis.

“We moved from the suburbs to high brow areas through the business districts of the city and food markets to ask Nigerians from different part of the country who they would vote for in the 2023 presidential election and why?

“Fix Naija spoke to the young and old, street hustlers and professionals, market women and businessmen including public servants. Their responses were quite interesting, exciting, and revealing.”

The statement further informed Nigerians that they can view the documentary vox pop on Fix Naija’s YouTube Channel.

2023: Northern group throws its weight behind Goodluck Jonathan

Recall that a political pressure group, the Northern League of Professionals recently declared that Jonathan remains the best option to consolidate Nigeria’s democracy and advance the course of development for the country.

This was contained in a statement signed by the coordinator of the group, Alhaji Mohammed Yusuf Ajiji, and sent to Legit.ng on Sunday, February 27.

According to the group, if former President Jonathan is given another chance to lead the country, he will drive the process of transforming the country by consolidating on the gains so far recorded under the present administration.

2023: Goodluck Jonathan, beacon of hope for consolidation of democracy - Group

In a related development, Southern Network for Good Governance, a political pressure group, has said former President Jonathan remains the beacon of hope for the consolidation of democracy in Nigeria as the 2023 general elections approach.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, March 8, the national coordinator of the group, Emmanuel Chukwuemeka, said during his tenure, former President Jonathan displayed a rare quality of mobilizing all sections of the country to pursue a common course for development.

He further said during the Jonathan presidency, he was able to mobilize Nigerians from all walks of life towards the realisation of the transformation agenda.

