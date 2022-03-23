Nigerian leader, President Muhamamdu Buhari visited Lagos on Tuesday, March 22, to commission some important projects carried out by Aliko Dangote and Governor Sanwo-Olu

The president, while inspecting the ongoing Lekki seaport, ordered the minister of transportation, Rotimi Ameachi to link up the port with the rail line in the state

Meanwhile, Buhari was assured that the port would be completed unfailingly before the close of the year

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, March 22, ordered the minister of transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, to consult and submit a memorandum to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to link the Lekki Deep Sea Port with the railway network.

The Nation reports that Buhari gave the directive after inspecting the deep seaport project, during his working visit to Lagos state, praising the minister’s efforts at making the project a reality.

The president’s directive was contained in a statement issued by his senior special assistant on media and publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu.

Buhari was in Lagos on Tuesday, March 22, for a one-day working visit. Photo credit: The Lagos State Government

As part of his engagements in Lagos, the president inspected the rate of work done at the first Deep Sea Port in Nigeria located in Lagos Free Zone, 65Km east of Lagos.

In the course of the inspection, the president received firm assurances that the port, which has a concession period of 45 years and sits in a land area of 90 hectares, will be completed on schedule by September.

