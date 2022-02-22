After months (or even years) speculations, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday, January 10, announced that he had informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his intention to succeed him in 2023.

Tinubu's long-awaited declaration took the discourse on the 2023 presidential election to a new height.

Since the announcement, many support groups have sprung up canvassing for the presidential aspiration of the former governor of Lagos state.

Many influential politicians and traditional rulers have also queued behind the national leader of the APC, assuring him of their support.

Recently, Abdulmumin Jibrin, the director general of Tinubu Support Management Council, said 14 state governors are currently backing Tinubu's presidential bid.

He, however, did not mention the names of the governors.

Nevertheless, checks by Legit.ng indicate that at least three governors have publicly declared their support for Tinubu.

1. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state

Governor Sanwo-Olu is backing Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to become Nigeria's president in 2023. Photo credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Source: Facebook

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos is one of the governors who are backing Tinubu to become president in 2023.

In a recent report, Governor Sanwo-Olu said Tinubu is the most qualified successor and marketable choice for the 2023 presidency.

He made the declaration during the formal inauguration of the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (ABAT) Movement’s Working Committees.

2. Governor Sani Bello of Niger state

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu visits Governor Sani Bello in Minna, Niger state. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Governor Sani Bello while declaring his support for Tinubu recently described the APC leader as "a candidate to reckon with."

The Niger state governor made the remark on Thursday, January 20, when he received Tinubu during a visit to the Government House in Minna.

Bello said he his looking forward to seeing Tinubu replicate the foundation he laid in Lagos for Nigeria.

3. Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state

Governor Ganduje said the north has no option but to support Asiwaju Bola Tinubu's presidential ambition. Photo credit: Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR

Source: Facebook

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state is not just backing Tinubu's presidential ambition, he also said that the people of the northern part of the country have no other presidential aspirant to support than the former governor of Lagos state.

He made the remark at the inauguration of an office for Northern Youth Professionals for Tinubu (NYTP) held along Hadeja Road in Kano on Monday, February 21.

The Kano governor added that it has become necessary for northerners to reciprocate the gesture done to them by the people of southwest in 2015 where they supported President Muhammadu Buhari.

Source: Legit.ng