Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, 14 state governors have reportedly pitched their tent with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The director general of Tinubu Support Management Council, Abdulmumin Jibrin, made this known via his verified Twitter account

Jibrin added that four other governors are in talks to support Tinubu while 26 state chairmen have joined the train

Jibrin, a former member of the House of Representatives, made this known in tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Friday, February 4.

Abdulmumin Jibrin, the DG of Tinubu Support Management Council, says 14 state governors are backing the presidential ambition of the former Lagos governor. Photo credit: @Mr_JAGs

Source: Twitter

He added that four other governors are in talks to join the train while 26 state chairmen have also declared their support for the former Lagos governor.

The tweet reads:

"14 Governors in and 4 in talks. 26 state Chairmen in. We will not attack or stop anybody from contesting.

"We exercising our right of choice by promoting Alhaji Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Do same for yours PLS. We will remain gracious and our doors open now and after the victories."

2023: I will defeat Tinubu if APC fields him and I get PDP's ticket - Fayose

Meanwhile, a former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, has said he will defeat Tinubu if the PDP picks him as presidential candidate and the former Lagos governor gets the APC ticket for the 2023 elections.

The PDP chieftain in the southwest also said he might consider joining the 2023 presidential race.

The former governor added that Nigerians would be doomed if they fail to replace the APC with the PDP in Aso Rock come 2023.

Nigerian pastor reveals what God told him about Tinubu’s 2023 presidential ambition

Meanwhile, Rev (Dr.) David Oyediran, a popular cleric, has declared that Tinubu “will rule Nigeria constitutionally.”

Reverend Oyediran who is the general superintendent of Glorious Vision World Outreach Ministries Lagos said Tinubu is one of the few people that have the capacity to restore hope and transform the nation as president.

The Lagos-based pastor, in a statement titled The mind of God for Nigeria, said he received the revelation after serious intercessions for the nation.

Source: Legit.ng