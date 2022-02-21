2023 presidency: Ganduje Says Northerners Have "No Option but to Support" Tinubu

Ahead of 2023, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state said Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is the aspirant the northern region should back

The Kano governor said Tinubu worked for the victory of President Buhari who is from the north, noting that it's time to repay the APC national leader and the southwest

Also, Abdullahi Tanko Yakasai, the coordinator of the NYTP, a Tinubu support group, said the former Lagos governor would address the security challenges and fix the economy if elected

Kano - Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state has backed the presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Punch reported that the Kano governor said that the people of the northern part of the country have no other presidential aspirant to support than Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos state.

Governor Ganduje of Kano state is backing the presidential aspiration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Photo credit: Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR

Source: Facebook

It was learnt that Governor Ganduje made the remark at the inauguration of an office for Northern Youth Professionals for Tinubu (NYTP) held along Hadeja Road in Kano on Monday, February 21.

Ganduje who was represented at the occasion by the managing director of Kano Road Traffic Agency, Dr Baffa Babba Dan’agundi, said it has become necessary for northerners to reciprocate the gesture done to them by the people of southwest in 2015 where they supported President Muhammadu Buhari.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

According to him, the north has no other presidential aspirant to support in the forthcoming presidential election come 2023 than Tinubu.

His words:

“Northern Nigeria has no option but to support the Yoruba race and Tinubu. if I ask you to give the name of one person who supported the Northern candidature of Muhammadu Buhari, it will be Tinubu.

“It is time for us to show whether we are truly sons of our parents or not. This is the time and we are with Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“His Excellency Dr Abdillahi Ganduje is part and parcel of this struggle, so we’re with Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“It was Bola Ahmed Tinubu who persistently stood firm and ensured that the people of the South-West supported Muhammadu Buhari from the APC primary up to the presidential election where he was victorious."

Ganduje also gave assurance that Tinubu has what it takes to fix Nigeria if elected president, The Nation also stated.

Why we are supporting Tinubu - NYTP

Speaking at the event, the NYTP coordinator, Abdullahi Tanko Yakasai, said the reason why they are in support of Tinubu’s presidential ambition was because of his love for Nigeria's development.

He noted that Tinubu is a patriotic Nigerian and if given the mandate to rule the country, he would address the lingering security challenges and bring socio-economic development to the country.

Yakasai said:

“If we look at the various developmental projects and programmes he executed while he was the governor of Lagos State, we have no doubt that he has the capability to address the multi-faceted challenges facing the country."

He added that Tinubu supported and empowered the youth by providing them job opportunities in addition to allowing them to participate in politics without any discrimination.

Bola Tinubu: Former Borno governor declares support for APC national leader

Meanwhile, a former governor of Borno state, Kashim Shettima, has also backed Tinubu's presidential aspiration.

Shettima openly declared his support for Tinubu's presidential ambition at a summit tagged 'The Bola Tinubu Support Groups Management Council Conference', held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

The event hosted various support groups for the presidential aspiration of the national leader of the APC.

Source: Legit.ng