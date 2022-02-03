Since he made his intention to contest for president in 2023 known on Monday, January 10, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been (one of) the most talked about political figures in Nigeria.

While political analysts analyse Tinubu’s chances of winning, his supporters flood the (social) media space with his political achievements while his critics are not silent about why they think the former Lagos governor should not become president.

Some pastors have predicted the chances of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu following the announcement of his intention to succeed President Buhari in 2023. Photo credit: Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR

Source: Facebook

Men of God are also not left out. At least five pastors in the country have spoken about Tinubu’s aspiration to become Nigeria’s number one citizen come 2023.

What did they say about Tinubu’s presidential ambition? Or what did “God tell them” about the chances of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC)?

God told me Tinubu will rule Nigeria constitutionally - Rev (Dr.) David Oyediran

Rev (Dr.) David Oyediran, the general superintendent of Glorious Vision World Outreach Ministries Lagos, said God told him Tinubu, “will rule Nigeria constitutionally.”

His words:

“God said that among the few people that can provide credible leadership and restore hope to the people of Nigeria is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“God said he would rule Nigeria constitutionally and there will be peace and great improvement in the nation’s economy.

“God also told me some personal messages for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu which will guide and help him to accomplish the mandate that God is going to give to him for Nigeria if his party nominates him as their presidential candidate.”

Tinubu will not become president - Prophet Adelana Adekunle Solomon

Unlike Reverend Oyediran, Prophet Adelana Adekunle Solomon, popularly known as Oba Solomon, said Tinubu will not achieve his ambition to become president in 2023.

The cleric had said in a video post recently:

“If I am a true Prophet of God, Tinubu will not become the President of Nigeria and (if) he becomes the president, he will not spend 4 years before he will die.”

Tinubu will not be as bad as most leaders Nigeria has had - Bishop Leonard Umunna

Bishop Leonard Umunna, the General Overseer of Bible Life Church Cathedral, Olodi Apapa, Lagos, said God has not spoken to him about Tinubu's presidential ambition.

However, in his personal opinion, he said the former Lagos governor will not be as bad as most leaders Nigeria has had if he becomes president in 2023.

Tinubu, Osinbajo will fight each other - Primate Ayodele

In his own prophecy, the Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, said Tinubu and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will have a fallout over the presidential seat.

The cleric said the presidential ambition of both of them will lead to a fight between them if not handled well.

Legit.ng, however, notes that though there are pressures on VP Osinbajo to contest, he hasn’t officially declared interest.

Tinubu, will become Nigeria's president in 2023 - Bishop Ayodeji Ipinmoroti

The general overseer and Primate of Christ Revelation Church of God a.k.a Holy Promise, Bishop Ayodeji Ipinmoroti predicted that Tinubu will become president in 2023.

Nevertheless, the cleric said certain mysteries need to be tackled for the Tinubu presidency to materialise.

According to him, the former Lagos governor would be betrayed by many of his political associates.

