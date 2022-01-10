The national leader of the ruling APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has announced his intention to run for president in 2023

Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos state, said contesting for the office of the first citizen is a life-long ambition for him

The APC chieftain, however, said he is yet to officially tell Nigerians, adding that he is still consulting

Aso Rock, Abuja - Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has confirmed his to intention to contest the office of the president in 2023.

Tinubu also disclosed that he has informed President Muhammadu Buhari about his presidential ambition, The Cable reported.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu says he has informed Buhari about his interest to contest 2023 presidency. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Legit.ng gathers that the former Lagos state governor disclosed this to State House correspondents on Monday, January 10, after meeting with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Contesting presidency my life-long ambition

Speaking further, Tinubu said contesting Nigeria's presidency is a life-long ambition, adding that he has the capacity to turn things around in the country.

The APC leader also noted that he is still consulting widely before officially announcing to Nigerians.

His words:

“I’ve informed the president of my intention but I have not informed Nigerians yet. I’m still consulting. And I have no problem consulting. I’ve not set a parameter of limitation to the extent of how many people I will consult.

“You will soon hear. All you want to hear is the categorical declaration. You’ve gotten that truth from me that I have informed Mr. President of my ambition.”

