Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, alliances are beginning to take shape among some prominent politicians in Nigeria

This is coming as Governor Sani Bello of Niger has backed the presidential aspiration of the APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Bello on Thursday, January 20, disclosed that the ruling party's national leader is a candidate to reckon with

The presidential ambition of former Lagos state governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has gotten a nod from Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger state.

Daily Trust reports that Bello backed the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) saying he ‘is a candidate to reckon with.’

The governor of Niger state, Abubakar Sani Bello has openly endorsed the presidential aspirations of Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Photo credit: @AsiwajuTinubu

Source: Twitter

The Niger state governor made the remark on Thursday, January 20, when he received Tinubu during a visit to the Government House in Minna.

According to Bello, he his looking forward to seeing the APC national replicate the foundation he laid in Lagos for Nigeria, The Nation added.

He said:

“God in His wisdom gave Asiwaju the wisdom to lay the foundation of Lagos state that you see today. Lagos is a country within a country and we saw the foundation you laid there, we are looking forward to seeing you replicate it for Nigeria tomorrow."

