Asiwaju Bola Tinubu's presidential ambition appears to have gotten a big boost again ahead of the 2023 election

This is so as the the incumbent Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu declared Tinubu as the most qualified successor of Buhari

According to Sanwo-Olu, the APC national leader's capability to effectively manage human and material resources make him stand out

Bola Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is the most qualified successor and marketable choice for the 2023 presidency, according to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The Cable reports that the governor of Lagos state made the declaration during the formal inauguration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (ABAT) Movement’s Working Committees.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has declared that Bola Tinubu is the most qualified candidate to succeed President Buhari. Photo credit: @Progressive4BAT

Sanwo-Olu speaking at the event on Thursday, January 27, said Tinubu’s capability to effectively manage human and material resources stands him out as the most qualified candidate.

The governor went on to note that Nigeria is in need of a capable leader with progressive ideas to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari as well as and build on the progress recorded by the current administration.

He described his predecessor as a bridge builder, adding that Tinubu has been tested and trusted.

Sanwo-Olu backs Tinubu's presidential bid

This is not the first time the Lagos state governor has publicly supported the presidential bid of Tinubu.

Sanwo-Olu back in October 2021 threw his weight behind the former Lagos state governor, saying he has the quality to lead the nation, Vanguard added.

According to him, Lagos kept the best for the last. He said:

"With your Action, Passion and Vision the mission is achievable.”

2023 presidency: Forget media report, This is our true position on Tinubu, Miyetti Allah reveals

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) said it has not endorsed any presidential aspirant for the 2023 general elections.

The national secretary of MACBAN, Alhaji Baba Ngelzarma, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday, January 26, in Abuja.

Ngelzarma said the association respects the aspirations of all presidential aspirants and said it is not yet time to single out an individual for support.

2023: Lagos APC chieftain dismisses concerns over Tinubu’s age, educational qualification

Meanwhile, APC publicity secretary in Lagos, Seye Oladejo, has dismissed concerns over Tinubu's age, educational qualification, and source of wealth.

There have been a series of allegations against the former Lagos state governor in the public space after the declaration of his ambition to contest in the 2023 presidential poll.

Oladejo, on Tuesday, January 25, during a media parley on a wide range of issues, charged those kicking against Tinubu's presidential ambition to be democratic and provide facts rather than resorting to cheap blackmail.

