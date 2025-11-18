A Nigerian lady has gone viral online after sharing photos and a video of herself and her grandmother, who is set to turn 100 years old

She mentioned the month her grandmother would celebrate her 100th birthday in the viral post and made a heartfelt wish

Many individuals who saw the post reacted to her statement and expressed hope that her wish would come true

A Nigerian lady has gone viral because of the one wish she made as her grandmother is set to clock 100 years. She shared the post on her page, and people are talking about it.

The young lady explained in her post that her grandmother is set to become 100 years in just a few months from now.

Lady makes touching wish

She mentioned the month in the viral post and also made a statement asking God to fulfill her wish.

According to a post she made available on her page, @AngyaLois via a popular social media platform, X, formally Twitter.

She wrote a few words and attached photos of herself and her grandmother, as well as a video of them together.

The post read:

"My grandma will be 100 years on the first of January, I absolutely pray she waits to eat my wedding rice as she always says."

In response to one of the comments on her post, she wrote:

"I'm ready."

In the said post, she prayed to God to help fulfill her wish and mentioned it in the post, adding that her grandmother has always reminded her.

As she shared this online, many individuals who came across the post stormed the comment page to share their thoughts.

Reactions as lady celebrates grandmother

@Bewise103967 noted:

"Youth is a guest that never stays; the clothes that fit today will betray 2morro, and the hands that shine now will fade. Every elder was once young, nd every young heart will one day beat in the same rhythm. Time spares no one, nd d ways of today may be the memories of 2morro."

@oprinxxc stressed:

"Invite me come chop rice wen she finally do permanent change of residency."

@MysteryMahn shared:

"Always remember, "Beauty does not last". Mama was once like you; young and vibrant. May God keep her to celebrate her 100th birthday."

@Crypto_Quad7 wrote:

"I don't do this but this is me shooting my shot, let's get married on the first of January and surprise mama."

@nvm_viktrii noted:

"When I see really old people my mind immediately goes to how many people that they know that have passed away during their lifetime, right from when they were young. Must be really traumatizing. Am I normal?"

@DamilareJustin said:

"Pls enjoy every little time you have with her, and I pray that God keeps her till that beautiful day and even spare her life till she sees your first fruits of love. Mine was 92 when she died in March. I still miss her every passing day."

