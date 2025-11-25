A single mother cried as she ended her relationship of 10 years with her boyfriend whom she dated

She opened up about her experience in the relationship, as she cried out for help over depression

Many who came across the post consoled her as she mentioned that her mental health was at stake

A Nigerian lady cried out on social media over the end of her 10-year relationship.

She narrated her ordeal in her relationship, revealing that she was a single mother of one son.

A single mother cries as she ends her relationship of 10 years. Photo: @mamayokichen.ng

Source: TikTok

In a video by @mamayokichen.ng on TikTok, the lady said she has summoned the courage to end her relationship.

She stated that she had almost ended her life as she battled depression, stating that her mental health was at stake.

Her video was captioned:

"Finally ending my relationship of 10 years. My mental health is at stake, and I don't want my son to suffer. I have finally summon courage to move on."

Reactions as single mum ends 10-year relationship

@PurityAbhi said:

"I just left my own 3years relationship, left him with the baby so he can become a single father struggling for his baby to survive. Now I’m desperately working on myself so I can be the best version of myself. It’s not too late to start over sis."

@God's sunshine said:

*A woman who pays her own bills and feeds herself is never afraid to be alone. In case you haven't been told lately.*

@Stephy variety store (Ikeja) said:

"Learn the law of detachment it would help you. Occupy yourself with things that make you happy and surround yourself with good people, don’t always be by yourself, talk a walk, stroll to the mall, go to a lounge and buy bottle water or malt if you can’t afford wine. If possible block and delete everything that has to do with him, don’t cry over him again and most importantly give love a chance, there are still better men out there. Have fun my dear you’re still young."

@Khadi_shades_nd_more_backup said:

"Another day to remind y’all that good girl no dey really pay .. and pls as a lady try lati ni Owo lowo oo."

@22nd November said:

"i just left for 5yr relationship, because i realised that if I dont end it,i may end up in this situation thank God I didnt have a baby, because the way this guy wanted to give me belle."

Single mother shares dating experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a single mother shared her experience after revealing she has six children to a man she had been talking to for about a week.

During their first date, the man’s mood changed when she told him about her kids, which affected the outing.

Many reacted as she shared what the man did next after their discussion about the kids got into the date.

