A Nigerian lady got many people praying for her father after she shared a video of what he did during her convocation party

She shared a video featuring her father and her siblings, and many people began reacting to the things her father said

The lady posted the video online, and people can’t stop talking about it, praising her father for his actions

A young Nigerian lady is trending online over what her father did on her convocation day at a popular university in Delta State.

The lady took to her social media page to share a video of the event while explaining the unexpected thing her father did on the special occasion.

Father praised online after surprising daughter at graduation. Photo source: Tiktok/giftedededey

Source: TikTok

Father steals spotlight at daughter’s graduation

The video also showed her father speaking at length about his daughter and expressing joy over her achievements.

According to a post she made on her page @giftedededey via the popular social media platform TikTok, she mentioned that her father brought a TV station to her event.

Her video carries a caption explaining that on her convocation day at Western Delta University, her father brought a whole TV station to cover the occasion.

The caption read:

"My dad brought a whole TV station to cover my convocation."

As the video plays, the father is seen speaking about the beautiful day and how proud he is that his daughter is graduating from university.

Daughter shares touching video of father during convocation. Photo source: Tiktok/giftedededey

Source: TikTok

His statement:

"I'm so happy she's coming out as one of the best students in Western Delta. I'm so happy, she has made me proud, see smile on all my face. I'm happy and I give thanks to God Almighty."

The father also gave a piece of advice to her in the TikTok video:

"My message is that education doesn't end with a BSc. My message to her is she should strive ahead."

After the event, the lady shared the video from the ceremony online, and many individuals who came across the post stormed the comments section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as father speaks about daughter

Dat bae sais:

"Sweet papa, e happy pass u."

_fayt._ wrote:

"Proud dad. This shows you were raised with love.Please don’t settle for less."

Riri noted:

"No be you graduate oh you just wear gown na him get degree congratsss.x

PORT HARCOURT Hair Whisperer noted:

"You set a good example others won’t do less."

Kayjiiii said:

"Awwwn. Congrats and thank you for making daddy proud."

Soromtochukwu added:

"Your dad is so proud of youuuuu."

Wicked shared:

"Awwnnnnnnnn best dad congratulations thank you for making papa proud ehhhhhhhhh."

CELEBRITY NURSE STELLA wrote:

"Proud dad moment congratulations dear."

Anastasia noted:

"Daddy say make you get more degree for yourself daddy make she rest small abeg."

Casey miracle stressed:

"On my sign out my dad had a very terrible accident dat damaged his entire bumper he packed it by the road side and continued the journey with public transport so he can."

sign on my shirt said:

Anyday I fu.ck up I go just disappear from this world because he doesn't deserve to be shamed."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian first-class mass communication graduate was left heartbroken after reaching out to her biological father, who abandoned her 17 years ago.

Lady honours father after UK master’s graduation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady thanked her father in a very special way after finishing her master’s degree in the United Kingdom.

She flew her father to the UK for her graduation ceremony and gave him her master’s award. She said her father paid for her education from primary school. She wanted him to see her big achievement and to give her his blessing.

Source: Legit.ng