After two decades in the United States, a lady returned to see her people in Nigeria, but something epic happened

The abroad returnee's mother could not recognise her at first, and when she eventually did, she made a scene

Mixed reactions trailed the mother-daughter reunion video as people expressed confusion about some parts of the clip

A trending video has shown how a lady reunited with her mother after 20 years in the US.

"She visited Nigeria for the first time after 20 years of living in the US and this is how her mom reacted," @X_Daily's caption of the clip read.

In the clip shared by @X_Daily, the woman entered the scene and could not recognise that the lady who sat on the sofa is her daughter.

She greeted her with a hug. However, when she was told the lady is her daughter, the woman went crazy for joy and rolled on the floor. She repeatedly hugged the abroad returnee.

Her joy knew no bounds. The clip has generated reactions online.

Watch the video below:

Netizens divided over the reunion video

@Ovaaas said:

"This thing happened to my sister she came home and meet my dad outside she greeted him and he responded as if it was a stranger greeting him. Then her husband showed up because he had been coming to Nigeria frequently. Surprisingly my dad asked her husband how is his wife."

@DrOkpala said:

"Ain’t no WAY I wouldn’t recognize my own daughter or my mommy would not recognize me, let it be 100 years!"

@girlonvibes said:

"I just love the pure joy the woman displayed. Nothing concerns me wether she's grandma or aunt or anything."

@henrie089 said:

"How do you people stay in a country for 20years and fail to visit your own country?"

@lollypeezle said:

"I can categorically tell you that’s not her mother. At best, That’s her grandma or Aunt. No video call to your mother since 2004 means you all don’t even talk at all niyen. It’s impossible jare."

@flourish007 said:

"I have a few questions:

"It's 2024, so were there no video calls between them?

"The daughter's reaction seems unreal to me—seeing your mum after 20 years?

"I can relate to this even in a time without video calls.

"Maybe my expectations are too high."

