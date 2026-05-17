Mohammed Al-Makura has secured the ruling APC ticket for Lafia/Obi ahead of the 2027 elections

Hon. Isaac Ali Kigbu withdrawn to maintain unity within the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Kigbu denied claims of being bribed with ₦50 million to step down for former Nasarawa State Governor Tanko Al-Makura's nephew

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Lafia, Nasarawa State - Mohammed Al-Makura, nephew to former Nasarawa State Governor Tanko Al-Makura, has clinched the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket in the Lafia/Obi Federal Constituency.

He emerged as the APC consensus candidate after fellow aspirant Hon. Isaac Ali Kigbu announced his withdrawal from the race.

Al-Makura is now the sole APC candidate for the reps race ahead of the 2027 elections.

It was gathered that Al-Makura is a former House of Representatives member.

As reported by Daily Trust, Kigbu said he withdrew after consultating with party leadership, including Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule.

Kigbu said the decision was driven by the need to preserve unity and cohesion within the APC.

He made this known during a press briefing in Lafia, on Sunday, May 17, 2026.

“After extensive consultations with party leadership, and in particular with His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Nasarawa State, I have reached the considered decision to withdraw my candidacy from this contest.”

Kigbu urged his supporters to back Al-Makura and to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He also dismissed allegations that he received ₦50 million to withdraw from the race.

The second aspirant in the contest described the allegationcirculating on social media as false.

“Let it be stated clearly I, Hon. Isaac Ali Kigbu, have not received the sum of ₦50 million, nor any form of inducement, from any individual or group in relation to this process. My withdrawal is an act of conviction and loyalty to the party, not of compromise.”

Former Head of State’s brother wins Reps Ticket

Recall that Adamu Abubakar won the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives primary election for Chanchaga with 30,650 votes.

Alhaji Abdullahi Mahmud secured Lapai APC primary election victory with 8,559 votes.

Professor Yakubu Auna was crowned the winner in Magama/Rijau APC primary election.

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APC Reps primaries: List of winners, losers emerges

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) wrapped up its House of Representatives primaries across Nigeria, producing a mix of victories and defeats.

The exercise, held on May 17, 2026, drew high turnout in many states and was largely peaceful, though protests and disputes were reported in some areas.

Prominent figures such as Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, and Lagos Assembly Speaker Mudasiru Obasa secured their tickets.

Source: Legit.ng