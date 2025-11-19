A woman has gone viral online after sharing the tragic story of how she almost lost her life during her NYSC

She mentioned that she served in Kaduna and explained what happened when her bus reached a specific location

The lady's story attracted attention because of what she said, as people took to the comment section to react

A Nigerian woman has shared a tragic story of how she nearly lost her life during a bandit attack in Abuja during her NYSC.

She shared the story on her page shortly after a place of worship was attacked in Kwara State, where many people were killed by the attackers.

Nigerian woman shares harrowing story of terrorist ambush. Photo source: Twitter/SimisolaTomori

Source: Twitter

Woman recalls deadly terrorist attack

The young lady mentioned that the incident still remains in her memory as she described how people ran for their lives, with many screaming during the attack.

According to a post she made on her page, @@SimisolaTomori, via the popular social media platform X (formerly Twitter), she mentioned that the activities of terrorists in Nigeria give her PTSD due to the experience she had.

Sharing the story, she wrote:

"This recent terrorist incident in Nigeria is giving me real PTSD, because it’s taking me back to a night we almost lost our lives during NYSC."

"During my service year in Kaduna, I will never forget one particular night. I was travelling back to Abuja from Kurmin Mashi, and about 25 minutes after passing the NYSC camp, everything changed."

She mentioned that the incident happened when she was going back home as she concluded her service year in Kaduna, but something happened to her in Abuja.

She continued sharing her experience:

"In a split second, the entire road scattered. There was shouting, cars stopping abruptly, and before we could understand what was happening, we realised there had been a kidnapping and an ambush ahead of us."

"People started running. Some screamed. Some froze. I just remember grabbing my bag and following the crowd into the bush."

"I stayed close to an elderly woman who kept whispering prayers under her breath. The fear in her voice made my own heart shake."

Woman recalls deadly terrorist attack during NYSC. Photo source: Twitter/SimisolaTomori

Source: Twitter

She mentioned how she was able to protect herself during the attack until they finally found safety.

She continued:

"We hid in that bush for what felt like forever, but it was about 30 minutes before soldiers finally arrived. The moment we saw their flashlights cutting through the dark, it felt like God had literally shown up for us."

"The elderly woman told the soldiers her son was also a soldier and introduced me as her daughter. That small act of kindness still touches me till today."

"The soldiers gathered all of us, put us in their vehicle, and drove us safely to Abuja that night. They dropped us at Zuba, and I remember stepping down with shaky legs, just grateful to still be alive. That was how God saved us from being kidnapped and possibly killed. The fear, the trauma… it never really leaves you."

As her post made its way online, concerned individuals stormed the comments section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as woman shares tragic story

@saskymalimusic stated:

"We escaped Bokkos in 2016 same way. Nysc HQ in Jos had to send the army to evacuate all corpers. Fulani terrorists killed the king on a Monday and raided all through till Thursday. That week. Can’t forget. We came back 2 weeks after to meet 6am - 6pm curfew for a month."

@badmansayy wrote:

"People in Lagos think it will never get down south so we get complacent but forget that it takes only a little campfire to burn down a forest."

@rahmanmumeen64 added:

"Reading this make me cry, I remember going to camp Anambra state and after we left camp we are told not to wear our nysc cloth go house from camp, seeing soldier Carry gun for 24hours due to Insecurity and it not happen like that in south west."

@basilgu22 wrote:

"Omo, this terrifying, we are in serious trouble in this country."

@Labandele noted:

"The military saved us too during our Attack. I was a serial traveller, since then, I stopped leaving my house, much horrific experience of my life."

@TemitayoDr shared:

"I can never forget escaping bandits twice in Anka-Tsafe in zamfara and also in kebbi... Nah patients I dey treat, nah my life I dey guard make e no loss... Thank God for His safety."

@moscomentor said:

"Omoh, i wasn't even scared when i was staying in the North. Now, the fear i feel insurmountable. I am beginning to relive my traumatic experience over there."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that gunmen attacked a Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Eruku, Kwara State. The attackers entered the church during a service, firing shots that made worshippers to run for safety.

Man raises alarm about Oyo after Kwara attack

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a man warned people after a church was attacked in Kwara State. Some worshippers were killed, and the pastor may have been taken by the attackers.

The man said that Kwara State is very close to Oyo State and other states in the southwest. He warned that the attackers might be very close to these places too.

Source: Legit.ng