A Nigerian lady got many people talking after she shared a video online about her daily experiences at NYSC camp

The lady, who is serving at the NYSC camp in Abuja, spoke about how often she has visited the dining hall since the start of her orientation

She made several statements in the video that caught the attention of many viewers, who quickly stormed the comment section to react

A Nigerian lady cries out from Abuja NYSC camp as she shared what happened to her days after arriving at the orientation camp.

She shared her experience in a video she made available on her TikTok page, and a few people have reacted to the clip.

Nigerian lady expresses frustration over meals at orientation camp. Photo source: Tiktok/peshpgold

Source: TikTok

Lady at Abuja NYSC camp goes viral

The young lady mentioned the times she had been to the dining hall at the orientation camp since she came to the location.

According to a post made available on her page, @peshpgold, via a popular social media platform, TikTok, the young lady mentioned that since she arrived at the location of her orientation, she has only visited the dining hall just once.

However, as a result of new developments and her inability to continue to spend on meals with her money, she decided to take a new step to begin to use the dining hall for meals.

In the video, she mentioned that she would now begin to go to the dining hall every day just because she no longer has money to spend on meals.

In her TikTok video, she said:

"Omoh, since I came to this camp, I've only visited the dining hall just once, and that was yesterday, but from the look of things, I think I'll be visiting the dining hall every dam.n day because hand don reach corper. Corper don suffer, Corper is seeing a lot. Make una send funds before I die."

Lady shares heartfelt video from Abuja NYSC camp. Photo source: Tiktok/peshpgold

Source: TikTok

She showed off her meal card in the video, which shows that she is at Abuja NYSC camp.

She also added a description to the post which read:

"Who dog this pot for me."

She made a lot of statements in the TikTok post, and as the video made its way online, concerned individuals stormed the comment page of the post to share their thoughts.

Reactions as lady shares personal experience

Mlu Grace| Content Creator wrote:

"I didn’t use my card too, only 3 times and it was for egg."

jimlawrence147 noted:

"Since when dey start to dey attached passport join meal ticket?"

Eseohe shared:

"I say my own na clean slat , no make. I gets Daz person my card make e none waste."

Benny said:

"Mine was just one mark, and it wasn't for me, it was for my friend that wanted to eat Sunday jellof. I didn't even know where the kitchen was."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady, discovered her lookalike at the NYSC orientation camp in Osun State.

Lagos corper makes over N650k in camp

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Lagos corps member revealed how she made over N650k during her 21-day NYSC Orientation camp and shared a video of her experience online.

In a TikTok video, she explained that she baked banana bread cakes before heading to camp and sold them along the way and to her fellow corps members at the hostel. She made about 52 cakes, selling each for N2,000, earning N111k from the sales alone.

Source: Legit.ng