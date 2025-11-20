A Nigerian lady has expressed her pain on social media after sending gifts to a man on International Men's Day

She posted a screenshot via her official X account where she displayed the disappointing reply that she received from him

Social media users who came across the post on X stormed the comments section to share their various opinions

A Nigerian lady cried out on social media after sending gifts to a man on International Men's Day, only to get a dismissive response.

Her post immediately went viral on the X app as her followers reacted with different comments.

Lady in pain after sending gifts to a man on International Men's Day. Photo credit: @oma_lik/X.

Lady posts chat with man after sending gifts

The post, shared via her official X account @oma_lik, included a screenshot of the WhatsApp conversation between her and the man.

She expressed her disappointment over his reaction after she arranged for a package to be delivered to him.

According to the WhatsApp chat, she contacted the man to follow up, noting that she had sent a rider with a package intended for him.

"Nnamdi. So you couldn't even call me or at least get back to me. I sent my rider a package to deliver to you since morning," she said.

However, he responded in a seemingly casual manner, acknowledging the gift and thanking her but adding that it felt somewhat excessive.

In his words:

"Was that from you? Lol. It was a bit extra but I feel you. Thank you."

Lady laments after sending gifts to a man on International Men's Day. Photo credit: @oma_lik/X.

Sharing the chat online, the lady expressed outrage over the fact that he didn't reach out to her first to appreciate the gesture.

She said:

"This man hasn’t called me for the gifts I sent to him ontop international men’s day. Men will stain your black !!!"

Reactions as lady posts chat with man

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Nurse Ellaaaa said:

"Na why I just respect myself be this !! I didn’t even text nobody sorry ohh."

Ridbay said:

"But to be honest o. Why you con dey do anonymous gift? You wan make Nnamdi turn to Sherlock Holmes on International Men’s Day?Baba fit dey battle life, dey rough one or twos. You come add "guess who sent this on top. Next time just add small note: "Na me Chioma send am, no guess wrong o, thank me sharp sharp". Life no suppose add."

Heismide said:

"Nnamdi dey fear billing wey go come next from you, na tactics. Nnamdi sef na better coach."

Nkemm said:

"So should he start twerkking or what?? Na me say make you no put name or romantic note for the package."

Nurse Grace said:

"Ahhhh and this so called nnamdi is supposed to be your boyfriend???"

Madonna said:

"I sent a frnd in the US a variety of local snacks in a big parcel (plantain chips, chinchin, kulikuli, etc) cuz he probably missed home. He got it but didn't call/text. I textd & he said he's been lazy 2collect it 4rm d reception for days. His reception is downstairs. Never again"

Blessing said:

"Jesus! It was a bit gini?I'm sorry nwanne. I think you moved ahead of yourself in the situationship. Ndo. Next time, put one finger, then two, then three, before putting in all your palms."

See the post below:

Lady posts unexpected response from man

