A Nigerian lady who is a sister to the pastor in the viral video of a church that was attacked in Eruku, Kwara State, has spoken out hours after the tragic incident.

She made the post on her TikTok page after the incident, seeking the help of the public to rescue her sister and her husband.

Nigerian lady shares emotional post

This comes just several hours after a church was attacked in Kwara State, in an area identified as Eruku, where some individuals were reportedly killed and several abducted.

Amid the incident, a lady has shared a post on her TikTok page. She is believed to be the sister-in-law of the pastor whose church was attacked in Kwara State.

According to a post she made available on her page @pelumi3020 via the popular social media platform TikTok, she sought help to locate and free her sister as well as her husband after the attack.

She shared a picture to confirm that her sister and the pastor in the viral video are a married couple.

After the attack, the fate of her sister and her husband remains unknown, and as a result, she took to her TikTok page to beg for help.

Her post read:

"I was in class when I heard this. I felt shocked and couldn't concentrate anymore. My blood sister was among the victims kidnapped in that church, that her husband was wearing yellow and praying on the altar when these wicked people arrived."

"This is my sister and her husband’s picture… Please help me fight for justice. My sister must not die #JusticeForAkinolaElizabeth. I don't ever want to lose her. Please guys, help me to repost and join me to pray for them to come home safe. I wonder where she is. I wonder how they are being threatened right now. I want to see my sister again."

She shared another post on her TikTok page about the same story and tagged several individuals to come to her rescue:

"Justice For Akinola Elizabeth. I must not lose my sister. Help me repost and pray for my sis, guys. She is suffering where she is; they have wounded her and taken her with them. She is not feeling okay where she is, I know."

As the post made its way online, individuals who came across it stormed the comment page to share their thoughts.

Reactions as lady speaks about church attack

@Unwanted wrote:

"ahhh God abeg oooo. you will surely see her alive in Jesus name."

Oluwatosin added:

"God of mercy we have mercy on her ijn you will not lose."

SurpriseNcakeVendor in ilorin said:

"Jesus Christ ?? For real? May God almighty keep her safe oo."

Chiomzy said:

"God have mercysorry dear God will do wonders nothing will happen to her in Jesus name."

️GOLD shared:

"You will not loose her baby girl the lord will save her."

Miss Aduks noted:

"This is so sad kwara state is not safe anymore we can’t sleep with our eyes closed, I’m just so tired and scared fr may God come to their rescue and intervene on this situation."

haryormide stressed:

"Haa jesus the God of our father will save her."

Olamommy_mi shared:

"The Almighty God will take perfect control."

MICHAEL said:

"I regret being in this country."

