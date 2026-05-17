Cristiano Ronaldo walked away from the AFC Champions League Two medal ceremony after Al-Nassr’s final defeat

Japanese side Gamba Osaka shocked the Saudi giants with a narrow 1-0 victory on Saturday, May 16

The loss adds to a painful week for Al-Nassr following a damaging draw in the Saudi Pro League title race

Cristiano Ronaldo reacted angrily after Al Nassr suffered a painful defeat in the AFC Champions League Two final, walking away from the post-match ceremony and refusing to collect his runners-up medal.

The Portuguese star headed straight toward the tunnel after the final whistle, while the rest of the Al-Nassr squad remained on the pitch to acknowledge supporters and receive their silver medals.

Al Nassr fell 1-0 to Japanese club Gamba Osaka in the AFC Champions League 2 final. Photo by Clicks Images

Source: Getty Images

It marked another frustrating night for Ronaldo, whose wait for a major trophy in Saudi Arabia continues after Al-Nassr were stunned 1-0 by Japanese side Gamba Osaka at Al-Awwal Park.

Ronaldo left frustrated after Al-Nassr defeat

The final had been viewed as a huge opportunity for Al-Nassr to make history by becoming the first Saudi club to win the AFC Champions League Two title.

Ronaldo was unable to hide his fury as he snubbed the post-match trophy ceremony following Al-Nassr's AFC Champions League Two final defeat. Photo by Yassey Bakhsh

Source: Getty Images

Instead, the evening slipped away after Deniz Hummet scored the decisive goal in the 29th minute for the visitors, GOAL reports.

Ronaldo looked visibly frustrated throughout the contest as several chances went unfinished.

The 41-year-old five-time Ballon d’Or winner struggled to influence the game in the way many supporters expected, with Gamba Osaka defending stubbornly for long periods.

As soon as the match ended, Ronaldo avoided the usual post-match formalities and disappeared down the tunnel while head coach Jorge Jesus led the rest of the players toward the podium.

Another painful blow for Al-Nassr

The continental defeat arrived only days after another major setback in the Saudi Pro League title race.

Al-Nassr appeared close to securing the league title earlier in the week before a late collapse against rivals Al Hilal changed the mood completely.

The Riyadh club were held to a 1-1 draw after goalkeeper Bento allowed a throw-in to slip through his hands deep into stoppage time.

Ronaldo’s reaction during that moment quickly spread online, with cameras capturing the forward sitting on the bench looking devastated after being substituted late in the game.

That result prevented Al-Nassr from celebrating the title early and increased the pressure heading into the AFC final.

Pressure growing around Al-Nassr project

The defeat to Gamba Osaka now raises fresh questions around Al-Nassr’s ambitious project and whether the club can finally deliver major continental success with Ronaldo leading the squad.

Since arriving in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo has helped raise the league’s global profile, but major trophies have remained difficult to secure.

Saturday’s loss also became more painful after Al-Hilal defeated Neom on the same day, ensuring the Saudi Pro League title race will go down to the final round of the season.

For Ronaldo, who has built a career around winning the biggest matches, the sight of him refusing the runners-up medal summed up the frustration of another missed opportunity on one of the club’s biggest nights.

Toney aims dig at Ronaldo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Saudi Pro League title race has exploded into controversy after former Premier League striker Ivan Toney suggested officiating decisions are being manipulated to favour Cristiano Ronaldo’s push for a first league title in Saudi Arabia.

Toney’s frustration spilled over after Al-Ahli’s damaging 1-1 draw with Al-Fayha, a result that left them trailing in the championship race.

Source: Legit.ng