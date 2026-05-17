Michael Carrick has reportedly agreed a new long - term deal as Manchester United manager after an impressive spell in the 2025/26 season

The former Middlesbrough manager guided United to UEFA Champions League qualification after taking charge following Ruben Amorim’s departure in January

The Red Devils defeated Nottingham Forest 3-2 at Old Trafford on Sunday, May 17

Michael Carrick is set to continue as head coach of Manchester United.

The former England international had an impressive caretaker spell that has reportedly convinced the club to hand him a long-term deal.

The former Middlesbrough coach was initially appointed on an interim basis on January 13, following the dismissal of Portuguese manager Ruben Amorim after a difficult run of results.

Manchester United reportedly appoints Michael Carrick as permanent coach. Photo by: Martin Rickett/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

Reasons for handing Carrick a permanent deal

Michael Carrick returned the team to next season's UEFA Champions League, significantly boosting his case for the permanent role.

According to BBC, Carrick's interim appointment was meant to last until the end of the season, but reports indicate that his impact in a short period has led the club to move quickly on a permanent agreement.

The former Tottenham Hotspur star's new deal is expected to run until 2028, with an option to extend it further until 2029.

The decision reportedly follows internal discussions involving director of football Jason Wilcox and chief executive Omar Berrada, who are said to have backed Carrick’s appointment and presented the plan to co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe for approval.

Since taking charge, Carrick has overseen 10 wins in 15 matches, losing two and drawing three.

Man United beat Nottingham Forest

Manchester United clinched third place in the Premier League table, following their 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Sunday, May 17.

In the 5th minute, Luke Shaw gave United the lead, but Forest equalized early in the 52nd minute through Morato.

Two minutes later, Matheus Cunha gave United the lead in controversial fashion, as Bryan Mbeumo looked to have committed a handball.

Michael Carrick applauds the fans after Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 at Old Trafford. Photo by: Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar.

Source: Getty Images

In the 75th minute, Mbeumo put United 3-1 up as Bruno Fernandes moved to 20 assists for the season, equaling the record for most assists in a Premier League season which is held by Kevin de Bruyne and Thierry Henry.

Morgan Gibbs-White made it 3-2 late on as Forest went for it, but United had several glorious chances to make it 4-2 but couldn't quite convert, per Sofascore.

Speaking after the win, Manchester United manager Michael Carrick said:

“I want to thank the players. I have to say to everybody: this is such a good group of players.

“I also want to thank all the staff and all the backroom staff and the support they’ve given us over this period of time. The initial first-team staff, the backroom staff, the coaches, throughout the whole club," per United in Focus.

Carrick reacts to Ferguson's health status

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester United interim manager, Michael Carrick, revealed that he was affected by the health scare of Sir Alex Ferguson before the Red Devils' victory over Liverpool.

The former England international wished the legendary manager a quick recovery before the next home match.

Source: Legit.ng