A lady has gone viral online after sharing the tragic incident that happened to her cousin and her baby during the recent attack

She spoke about the incident and revealed some personal details, which left many people emotional and reacting to her post

Her post has gone viral on social media due to the sensitive details she shared about the incident

A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to share the tragic story of what happened to her family as a result of the attack on a church in Eruku, Kwara State.

She shared this in a post made available on her page via a popular social media platform, X, formerly Twitter.

Lady opens up about cousin and baby during Kwara church attack. For illustration purposes only. Photo credit: Getty Images/South_agency

Source: Getty Images

Lady speaks out after tragic event

The young lady spoke about being affected by the attack and shared details of what happened, which many individuals reacted to.

According to a post she made available on her page, @YOLICOM6 on X, formerly Twitter, the individual mentioned that her cousin was among those in the church that was attacked in Eruku, Kwara State, and shared more details.

Nigerian lady speaks out on tragic events at Eruku church: Photo source: TikTok/BBCnewspidgin

Source: TikTok

Aside from her cousin, she mentioned that her baby was also with her at the time of the attack, and she mentioned the name of her cousin in the viral post.

She wrote:

“My cousin was among the abducted from the CAC church by bandits in Eruku. She is with her baby. Adesola Yinka.”

As she shared this, concerned individuals who came across the post stormed the comment page to share their thoughts.

Reactions as lady reacts to Eruku incident

@anasuachara added:

"When a loved one is taken, the whole family feels the wound, but even in deep fear, hope must not die. A stolen moment does not mean a stolen future. A trapped bird still finds a way home when prayers rise and hearts stay steady. May strength guide you, and may she return safely with her child."

@Montero1016 shared:

"Olorun Oba o. I pray they are rescued alive. The entire 24 Jets & Tucanos must be deployed and the US must be ignored. We are at war in Nigeria!"

@Chibuzo85836523 added:

"So sorry sister. God will see them through."

Our Government need to tackle this insecurity issue as soon as possible."

@AdelekeSam_Seun noted:

"The pastor is my own, tho he was not taken but his wife was taken by the kidnappers."

@ComrAkwahg stressed:

"And u're still calling marauding terrorists bandits, maybe it's because it's u're cousin though."

@BrightBank69784 noted:

"Kwara is safe oooh, just called a friend over there, he said he’s now chilling on Tinubu’s mandate and that all is well in Kwara, no cause for alarm."

@Olamillss shared:

"And all of a sudden every body automatically has a relative among the abducted CAC church member by bandits in Eruku."

@SirloinKay said:

"There’s nothing happening in Eruku please. It’s safe and I just spoke to someone in Kwara they said it was not a clash. It was siblings fighting over land. Nothing to worry about. Tinubu is in control."

Read the story below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young man identified the elderly woman seen struggling to escape in the viral Kwara church attack video.

Grandson identifies woman in viral video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the elderly woman who was seen in a viral video slowly running out of the church during the Kwara attack has been identified by her grandson.

He said the woman is his grandmother and assured everyone that she is safe. The young man explained that even though the incident was very scary and people were running in panic, his grandma was not hurt and was not taken away by the attackers.

Source: Legit.ng