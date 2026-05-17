Cubana Chiefpriest has denied claims that he fully participated in the APC primary election, which he was reported to have lost

The celebrity businessman said he stepped aside after Governor Hope Uzodimma explained the party’s zoning arrangement to him

CP also addressed rumours surrounding his political ambition, insisting he owes nobody and remains loyal to President Tinubu and the APC

Businessman Cubana Chief Priest has reacted after reports claimed he lost the APC primary election for the Orsu/Orlu/Oru East federal constituency seat ahead of the 2027 general elections.

News had circulated online on Saturday, May 16, alleging that the socialite lost the primary election to incumbent lawmaker Canice Moore Nwachukwu, who is currently serving his second term in the House of Representatives.

However, in a lengthy statement shared on his Instagram page on Sunday, May 17, Chiefprest denied actively participating in the primary election process.

Cubana Chiefpriest denies claims that he fully participated in the APC primary election. Photos: Cubana Chiefpriest.

Source: Instagram

According to the businessman, his political ambition was discussed internally within the party leadership before the primary election.

He revealed that after consultations with the governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, he was informed about the party’s zoning arrangement for the federal constituency.

Chiefpriest explained that the governor argued it was not yet the turn of his local government area to occupy the seat.

He added that the party wanted the current lawmaker to complete another term before the position rotates to another local government area.

The socialite stated that after listening to the explanation, he respected the party’s decision and stayed away from the primary venue completely.

He wrote:

“Nobody will say they saw me anywhere around the primaries venue. Immediately the party’s decision was communicated to me in the early hours of Saturday before the primaries, I stayed away completely in respect of the leadership and the internal understanding reached.”

Chiefpriest also dismissed rumours suggesting he spent heavily or became indebted because of his political ambition.

According to him, his desire to contest came purely from his personal conviction and passion to serve his people.

He admitted that he felt the current representation was not meeting constituents' expectations, which motivated his interest in the race.

Despite stepping aside, he said he was proud that his movement helped raise political awareness within the constituency.

The businessman further criticised individuals allegedly using his name for online conversations and “cruise.”

“It is only a big name that attracts attention,” he added.

Chiefpriest Declares Loyalty to Tinubu

The celebrity businessman also used the opportunity to reaffirm his loyalty to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections.

He stated that his support for Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda remains “absolute and unwavering.”

Chief Priest urged members of his “City Boy Movement” to remain calm and focused while promising to unveil more grassroots political activities soon.

Cubana Chiefpriest says he stepped aside after Governor Uzodimma explained the party’s zoning arrangement to him. Photo: Cubana Chiefpriest.

Source: Instagram

Cubana Chief Priest reacts to the Delta police killing

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that Cubana Chief Priest joined voices condemning the shocking killing of a young man by police officers in Effurun, Ovwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

The socialite's reaction followed a viral video originally shared by activist Harrison Gwamnishu on Tuesday, April 28, showing a suspect begging for mercy before an officer identified as ASP Nuhu Usman shot him multiple times.

Source: Legit.ng