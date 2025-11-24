A nursing student has gone viral after sharing a video of the deadly attack on her church by bandits

A Nigerian lady who is a student in a Kwara State School of Nursing narrates a deadly bandit attack that happened in front of her church, which led to the death of several individuals, as she showed in the video she made.

She mentioned how she got to know about the incident a day before and also shared a message she sent on her school group chat when she heard of what was happening.

Lady recounts deadly bandit attack

Her post has gone viral because of the sensitive things she said in it.

According to a post she made available on her page, @quinnabiola via a popular social media platform, TikTok, she mentioned receiving information that bandits were in town.

At the time she got the information, there wasn't any visible activity of bandits to confirm the claims until a day later.

In her TikTok video, she mentioned that the day after she shared the information on her school group, she went to church, and it was there that something tragic happened.

She shared that she had thought her day was going to go on very fine, but what happened changed everything.

In her TikTok video, she showed a lot of tragic scenes.

Speaking in the post about the incident, she shared:

"Isn't life just crazy because one minute you're in class, reading in preparation for your final exams, next minute you're running and trying to escape death because you're in Nigeria."

"I decided to name a vlog about the recent tragedy that happened in my school community, Oke Ode. I'm a student of Kwara College of Nursing, Oke Ode."

She mentioned the date the incident happened and the time it happened.

She continued:

"On the 27th of September evening, I got information that bandits were in the community, and I immediately passed this message across to our school platform."

"The next day being a Sunday, I assumed everything had died down. I got dressed up and headed to church. This is what I imagined would happen when I got to church on Sunday, but sadly, something different happened."

"At 7:45 on this day, I was already in church. Less than 20 minutes after my arrival, we started hearing gunshots. I could see they were shooting in front of our church. We shut all the doors, but the generators were still on at the front of my church."

She spoke about the location of her church in the TikTok video, adding that her church is located at the entrance of a specific community in Kwara State.

She continued:

"My church is at the entrance of the community, so it's in the middle of a very busy area that is just developing. The gunshots went on for about an hour."

"After about an hour, the gunshots seemed to have stopped, so myself, our pastor, and his family started to slowly step out. On stepping out, I sighted 2 dead bodies on the main road."

"I continued walking the pathway when I then sighted another dead body on the walkway to my church."

She shared a lot of things in the video after seeing the dead bodies and spoke about how she was unable to continue her stay but had to be conveyed alongside several other students to their various homes, which are away from school.

As her post trends, many individuals who had a thing to say reacted to it via her comments page.

Reactions as student shares experience

loreslogbook added:

"Jesus since October ? Why are we just seeing this now ? I am so sorry for your experience."

Oge||RN shared:

"May God protect you all please stay safe."

Oyin stressed:

"I’ve been expecting a video from you guys, when I heard the news that period I was so so scared for you guys, my friend just graduated last year from your school. I’m so sorry you had to experience that."

mrvee wrote:

"How come this never made the news ????? I’m sorry for this."

Dams kitchen noted:

"Oh my God, may God protect you all. You’re covered with the blood of Jesus. This is so hear lt breaking."

rn_jabelz shared:

"Thank God for protection. I don’t know anyone in that school but I was thinking about you guys when I heard about the matter because I knew there was a school of nursing there God will continue to send his angels to guard you all."

Pookie said:

"Since October and it wasn’t covered in the media?? only God knows how much more of these things are happening that we have no idea about, it might even be closer to us than we imagine."

