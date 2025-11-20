A Nigerian lady got people talking on social media after she shared a video of herself in front of her business, holding a cake

The young lady walked carefully to the front of her business and showcased it in the video she shared online

Many people can’t stop praising her after watching the full clip, as she celebrates her success in the trade

A Nigerian lady has gone viral after she shared a video of herself and her business on social media, and people can't stop talking about her.

She added a caption to the post that helps better explain the video, as she is seen at her business spot, celebrating the beautiful day.

Nigerian lady celebrates 7 years of success in akara trade. Photo source: Tiktok/sexyakarafryer

Source: TikTok

Lady marks 7th anniversary

Many individuals who came across the post stormed the comment section to react to the lady's story.

According to a post she made available on her page @sexyakarafryer via a popular social media platform, TikTok, she mentioned in the post that she is celebrating an anniversary.

The video she shared carries a caption that revealed she is celebrating her 7th year anniversary in the akara business.

The caption of the TikTok video read:

"This is what 7 years of consistency looks like."

As the video plays, she walks in style to the front of her store and takes some photos to mark the day.

She can also be seen in the video trying akara and taking photos while at it, as a cameraman captures her from a few steps away, with flashes of the pictures being taken noticed in the video.

Lady goes viral as she marks 7th anniversary in akara business. Photo source: Tiktok/sexyakarafryer

Source: TikTok

She also added a description to the post that better explains it.

It read:

"Happy 7 fruitful years anniversary to us, my dear Akara business. I’m gonna celebrate myself; nobody knows what it takes to be ME! Thank you, Jesus."

As the post made its way online, many individuals stormed the comment section to celebrate her.

Reactions as lady shares anniversary video

NAILTECHNICIAN IN ENUGU wrote:

"Wooo Congratulations sis, pls why not get a small shop.. make it more classy and earn more, 7yrs is enough for you to maybe shift your mindset from roadside .. check out akaraogbe on instagram, they’re located in this Enugu, maybe their set up will give you an inspiration or motivation to start somewhere.. you’re really hardworking."

@BiBi said:

"Thank u for encouraging me i started friends where laughing at my popcorn business."

ODG LUXURY WEARS noted:

"If this girl catch business with big capital !!!! give her." 6month companies will be at her door step (bravo)."

Prayer26 stressed:

"I said I want to sell food stuff my friend started laughing at me."

CAKE & TRAINING IN OKO ANAMBRA wrote:

"The shots will be fire congratulations …the outlet new look is so beautiful."

TK added:

"Congratulations. Self determination really matters and that's what I'm doing now,still striving and rooting for myself."

creamy stresed:

"Xongratulations darling....your business your pride making money is the goal."

Tam-Tam Deluxe noted:

"Congratulations baby girl you’re an inspiration to many, keep doing what you no how to do all the best nwa."

Jhaytitude said:

"Tomorrow she go tear Lambo and Bentley and people go Dey talk say na man , shey una Dey see as she Dey build now .. Congratulations My Darling."

Everything Clare noted:

"This is beautiful Omo."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that the young lady celebrated the 6th anniversary of her akara business in style, and shared a heartwarming video of it on her social media page.

Lady celebrates 5th akara business anniversary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently shared the story of a young lady who went viral on social media after sharing a video of her business success online and marked the 5th anniversary of her akara business.

She wore a beautiful outfit and held a sign to celebrate the special occasion, and her post immediately attracted attention online as people joined in celebrating her achievement.

Source: Legit.ng