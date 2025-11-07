Three Nigerians in the US army support President Trump’s plan to send soldiers to Nigeria, as they believe it could help fight Boko Haram

One of the soldiers shared a video online showing he is ready to help, and he video got a lot of attention from people in Nigeria and beyond

The soldiers explained that accepting help could bring several benefits to Nigeria, including stronger security and better support for the military

A lot of individuals, both in Nigeria and in several other countries, have in the past few days reacted to the statement made by the US president, Donald Trump, regarding the alleged genocide in Nigeria.

The reactions of these individuals come in response to Trump’s threat to send military troops to Nigeria to end the alleged attacks against Christians.

Trump threatens the Nigerian government

Trump claimed that there is mass genocide against Nigerian Christians, but despite this, the Nigerian government has clarified.

The president of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, has, in a statement, mentioned that the administration is always, and has always been, in support of recognizing all faiths in the country and promoting unity.

Despite this statement, the United States government has called for an urgent fix to the said problem.

Amid this, many individuals have continued to react to the word exchange between the two leaders. While some opposed military action in Nigeria, others support it.

At the time of writing this report, 3 soldiers who are Nigerian citizens but serving in the United States Army have backed the plan of the US president to send soldiers to Nigeria.

"We go soon fall in", US soldier says

A young Nigerian who currently lives in the US and works as a soldier in the US military recently trended on social media for his video and expressions.

He made a video available on his page, flaunting his muscles and expressing readiness to fight side by side with the US Army if deployed to Nigeria.

He showed off both hands so his followers could see how ready he is to fight in the war against terrorism if the US gets approval.

In the description of the post he shared, he wrote:

“Coming for our Christian brothers.”

He explained that he is coming to save his Christian brothers and sisters who are allegedly being attacked in Nigeria.

Watch the video below:

Not long after the video of the US soldier flaunting his muscles went online, another US soldier who is Nigerian spoke about the plan of the US president.

"Don't let the help slide", US soldier says

A young man who identified himself as ODJE, and a US soldier, openly told Nigerians to accept the coming of US soldiers to Nigeria, explaining that it would help eliminate terrorism, promote lasting peace, and bring several other benefits.

He mentioned some benefits Nigerians would enjoy if they allowed this to happen in a TikTok video:

“Enhance counter-terrorism capabilities. Do you know what it means for Nigeria to have access to United States intelligence?”

“Secondly, professional military training.”

“Improved regional security. Anywhere America builds their base, they will want to keep it safe and secure. United States will not come for your oil because America has enough already.”

“There will be strong diplomatic and economic ties.”

“Finally, America wants to know what is going on, why all the help and money collected has been used for. Is that a bad thing to do? From 2017, America has given financial aid and military equipment to Nigeria to assist the obliteration of terrorism in Nigeria.”

After listing the five reasons, he spoke about the US president, saying:

“If Nigeria loses this opportunity the Commander-in-Chief, President Donald Trump, is offering us at this moment, that means say e don finish.”

He also introduced himself in the viral video:

“My surname is ODJE. My father was a former OVIE OF AGBON (HRH SJ ODJE JP FCIN OSIFO II).”

Watch the video below:

"Tell your boys to be ready" – Army warns

Another US soldier has joined the list of Nigerians in the US Army who are calling for support for the US President in the fight against terrorism in Nigeria.

Following the US President’s threat, the individual identified as @Horiyourme took to his page to send a message to the Nigerian Army, urging the force under the executive arm to be ready, as Trump already mentioned that they are coming to teach them how to fight terrorists.

Read the post below:

Despite the open support of the US soldiers mentioned in the story, the United States president has yet to reveal any official plan or confirm a time and date troops would be sent to Nigeria. He had, however, recently issued an order to two US lawmakers regarding steps that need to be taken to immediately put an end to the alleged genocide against Christians.

Aside from the above, a Nigerian attached to the UN peacekeeping mission openly rejected plans to fight in Nigeria if he is ordered.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that an Ekiti-born UN soldier vowed to resign rather than obey any military order that would require him to fight against Nigeria, insisting he would never take part in an invasion of his homeland.

US lawmakers supports Trump’s threat to Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man caused a major buzz on social media after publishing the complete list of 31 US lawmakers who openly backed President Donald Trump’s threat to deploy the American military to Nigeria, a development that followed Trump’s claim of an ongoing genocide against Christians.

The man shared screenshots from a US-based website showing the individual statements of each lawmaker, many of whom described Nigeria as one of the most dangerous places in the world for Christians.

