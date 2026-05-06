The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has announced the cut-off marks for the 2025/2026 academic session

The institution detailed the requirements for admission into the Department of Accounting and Civil Engineering

Each of the cut-off marks published by the institution varies across departments and catchment areas

Just like the University of Ibadan, which recently announced its admission requirements and cut-off marks for various courses, the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has also released its UTME cut-off mark for admission.

Legit.ng has recently published the UTME cut-off mark for admission into Law and Medicine at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

UNILAG sets 2025/2026 UTME cut-off marks for Accounting, Civil Engineering. Right image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: UNILAG, Getty Images/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Source: Getty Images

UNILAG publishes 2025/2026 UTME cut-off marks

In another report, Legit.ng also revealed the UTME cut-off mark for admission into the Department of Accounting at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), as well as the Department of Civil Engineering.

On the school website, UNILAG provided details of the UTME cut-off marks for all departments. However, in this article, Legit.ng focused on the Department of Accounting and the Department of Civil Engineering.

Accounting: UNILAG UTME cut-off mark

Merit:

75.7

Catchment:

Ekiti: 69.475

Lagos: 71.4

Ogun: 73.825

Ondo: 68.8

Osun: 72.325

Oyo: 71

The Department of Accounting is under the Faculty of Management and Social Sciences, which also includes other courses such as Insurance, Banking and Finance, and more. However, the cut-off marks listed above apply specifically to admission into the Accounting Department.

UNILAG releases 2025/2026 UTME cut-off marks for Accounting and Civil Engineering. Photo Source: UNILAG

Source: TikTok

Civil Engineering: UNILAG UTME cut-off mark

In the Faculty of Engineering at the University of Lagos, there are over five programmes, including Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Computer Engineering, Chemical Engineering, and more.

However, the UTME cut-off marks for admission into the Department of Civil Engineering are as follows:

Merit:

75.625

Catchment:

Ekiti: 65.525

Lagos: 74.5

Ogun: 72.075

Ondo: 65.575

Osun: 72.375

Oyo: 71.05

However, at the time of writing this report, the University of Lagos has not officially confirmed the JAMB score for admission into any of the above-mentioned courses.

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Lagos (UNILAG) graduate has gone viral online after sharing her journey from struggling in her 100-level and 200-level results to graduating with a Second Class Upper.

The young lady, @itz.sewaa, revealed that she studied Pharmacology and finished with a CGPA of 4.18, also sharing that she recorded a perfect 5.0 in her final semester.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Lagos (UNILAG) graduate who once doubted her intelligence has bagged a first-class degree and emerged as one of the best students in her department.

The young lady, @grace_rare, shared that she once struggled with low confidence after her JAMB and O’level results, which made her feel she was not smart. However, she kept pushing through and eventually graduated with a First Class in Fisheries.

UNILAG student trends after finishing first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Lagos (UNILAG) graduate, Tomi Sulaimon, has gained attention online after finishing with a first-class degree in Actuarial Science and Insurance.

She graduated with a CGPA of 4.76 and shared photos and a video from her convocation, which quickly went viral. Her rare course and excellent result made many people on social media praise and celebrate her achievement.

Source: Legit.ng