A Nigerian man has reacted to Donald Trump’s recent statement accusing Nigeria of genocide

His reaction came after Tinubu dismissed the genocide allegation and assured the United States of Nigeria’s commitment to fighting insecurity

The man’s post has stirred mixed reactions online as many Nigerians continue to share their thoughts on Trump’s statement

A Nigerian man has taken to social media to speak about the genocide claims in Nigeria made by the president of the United States, Donald Trump, and his threats to Bola Tinubu, the president of Nigeria.

Trump, in a statement, claimed there is an ongoing genocide against Christians in Nigeria, alleging that they are being killed by terrorists.

Nigerian man reacts to Donald Trump’s statement on genocide in Nigeria. Photo source: Twitter/officialABAT/realDonaldTrump

Source: Twitter

Man responds to Trump’s genocide claims

While there is no evidence to back the claim of genocide or the targeted killing of Christians at the time of writing this report, the president of Nigeria responded to the allegations made by Trump.

Tinubu, in his statement, dismissed the genocide claims while expressing Nigeria’s readiness to collaborate with the U.S. government to end insecurity and terrorism in the country.

He also denied the existence of any form of genocide, maintaining that his administration is committed to promoting unity and recognizing all faiths.

Amid this, a Nigerian man spoke about the issue and claimed that Trump might have been misinformed about the entire situation in order to advance a specific agenda.

According to a post made available on a popular social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), by a user identified as @Maxajee, he addressed the matter.

He made it clear to the president of the United States that Nigeria is a peace-loving country and that there is no genocide against Christians.

Donald Trump’s genocide claim sparks reactions as Nigerian man shares his view. Photo source: Twitter/realDonaldTrump

Source: Twitter

However, he acknowledged that insecurity remains a challenge affecting people of all faiths, and it is not limited to any particular religion. Therefore, the claim of genocide is false.

His statement:

“It’s either @realDonaldTrump is being misinformed or he’s deliberately pushing this false narrative in order to achieve his agenda against Nigeria.”

“We’re a peace-loving country; we have our security challenges, and they’re not limited to only Christians.”

Amid the claims of genocide, many other individuals have also taken to social media to share their thoughts about the incident.

Reactions as Trump claims genocide in Nigeria

@amandaamdgnotwd:

"Thank you for speaking up about this @POTUS and for taking steps to stop the persecution of Christians in Nigeria."

@kachi_paul stressed:

"Powerful words from @POTUS, no one should be killed for their faith. Now the question is: what meaningful action follows?"

@OyinLadun0 shared:

"But this is not just Christians, innocent Muslims are affected even traditional worshippers."

@barnymcbarnbarn added:

"What's a "record number"? A figment of your imagination. And, we're only concerned about many killings if it's Christians? Now, why is that?"

@IhoPwaitress74 noted:

"It's all about Nigeria's oil- just like it's all about Venezuela's oil and Palestine's oil, gas, and land."

@dipoaina1 shared:

"You said the same thing about South Africa white genocide. And it turns out to be a lie. I am a Christian who is living in Nigeria. There’s no genocide here."

@ladiesLuvVictor said:

"I will never support military invasion. History shows it doesn't work. The issue is bigger than natural resources—it's about sovereignty and the fact that external force has never built a stable, prosperous nation. It won't start with Nigeria."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man went viral after speaking out amid rising tension between Donald Trump and President Bola Tinubu.

Man tells Trump to stay out of Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man went viral after boldly addressing US President Donald Trump amid his controversial statement about Nigeria’s leadership. Trump had alleged that Christians were being attacked in parts of the country and threatened to send American forces to intervene, claims that sparked outrage and disbelief among many Nigerians.

In response, President Bola Tinubu dismissed any talk of genocide, stressing that his administration remains committed to unity, peace, and respect for all religions.

Source: Legit.ng