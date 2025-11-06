APC chieftain Adamu Garba says killings across Nigeria amount to genocide, supporting Donald Trump’s recent claims on the country’s security crisis

Garba urges the Nigerian government to cooperate with the U.S. on counterterrorism rather than dismissing international concerns

He insists both Christians and Muslims have been victims of mass killings in several northern communities

All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Adamu Garba, has supported the assertion by former United States President Donald Trump that Nigeria is witnessing genocide.

Garba made the remark during an interview with Trust TV, where he described the level of killings and destruction across the country as consistent with the definition of genocide.

The politician referenced past instances of political engagement with the U.S. government on Nigeria’s security challenges, recalling that members of the APC, while in opposition in 2014, visited the White House to seek assistance over what they described as the mass killing of Christians, Punch reported.

Nigeria’s violence meets genocide definition

According to Garba, the scale of deaths across many communities shows that what is happening in Nigeria goes beyond isolated terror attacks.

He said that innocent citizens, both Christians and Muslims, have been repeatedly killed in their homes and villages without any form of protection from the authorities.

“When I look at the damages, when you look at the total number of the people that have been killed over time in Nigeria and they are killed defenceless in villages, sleeping in their homes, then what can you call this for God’s sake? I think it’s actually pure genocide because you just come and kill people just like that,” he said.

Garba cited the frequent attacks on rural areas in Katsina, Sokoto, and Zamfara States, describing them as evidence of systematic violence that targets defenseless populations.

Calls for U.S.-Nigeria security partnership

The APC chieftain urged the Nigerian government to adopt a diplomatic and cooperative stance with the U.S. rather than dismissing the country’s recent classification of Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern.”

He argued that such a designation could provide an opportunity for Nigeria to strengthen military cooperation and attract support for counterterrorism operations.

According to him:

“The second thing again is that even most recently, we acquired $346 million worth of weaponry from the US and we are trying to send our military personnel to go and train as a factor of diplomatic relationship between Nigeria and the US.”

Garba also referenced the United Nations Convention on Counterterrorism, which, he said, gives the U.S. a “responsibility to protect” principle that allows intervention where terrorism and mass killings occur.

He called for constructive engagement, saying:

“We can tell them, give us the weapons responsibly. We can discuss with them and acknowledge that this genocide is taking place. Yes, they say Christian genocide. Now, we can justify to them that look, it’s not only Christians, Muslims also are affected.”

Garba maintained that both faiths have suffered from relentless attacks and that the government must acknowledge this reality to achieve meaningful security collaboration.

Foreign ministry reacts to Trump's claim

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's Foreign ministry commented on the claim that Nigerian Christians were being killed in massive proportions.

According to the government ministry, the claim by the United States President Donald Trump did not reflect the reality on the ground.

US President Donald Trump claimed that there were widespread killings of Christians in Nigeria.

