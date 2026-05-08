Lady denounces Christianity in viral video, says she doesn’t need Jesus

A young lady openly denounced Christianity in a viral video and said she doesn't need Jesus Christ

She explained the lies she heard when she was a Christian and spoke about what's happening in her life

The things she said about Jesus and Christianity in her video caught the attention of many people

A young lady has exposed the lies she was told when she was a Christian, as she finally announced that she has dumped Christ.

She revealed that she took her life back from Christ and explained what she has observed since she made the decision.

Young lady trends after speaking against Christianity in viral clip. Photo Source: TikTok/eleanorsdish

Source: TikTok

Young lady dumps Christianity

@eleanorsdish mentioned that, despite leaving Christianity, some individuals might try to justify why they are having a better life.

She explained:

"You know one of the biggest lies they told me when I was a Christian? was that life without Jesus Christ was a terrible life, a sad life, a meaningless life and it was just shi.tty."

"But let me tell you, when I took my life back from Jesus Christ, everything became better. Like literally, every single thing in my life became so much better. The life I had in Christ was the worst life I ever got to have and the life after Christ, amazing."

Lady opens up about leaving Christianity, shares experiences from church. Photo Source: TikTok/eleanorsdish

Source: TikTok

@eleanorsdish spoke further in the TikTok video as she explained what has become of her life after she stopped believing in Christ.

She continued:

"When I tell you my mental health got so much better, everything I used to struggle with got so much better. The peace they told me I'll find in Christ, I found it outside of Christ."

"I found so much peace, better sleep, better health, I lost so much weight. So many beautiful things happened after I left their Christ just to show you that you don't actually need their Jesus to live a peaceful life."

"They'll try to gaslight you and tell you that the reason your life is going so well is that Satan has nothing to do with you anymore, he has no use for you."

Reactions as lady dumps Christianity

JxH explained:

"I couldn’t agree more!🥰 I had severe anxiety and used to cry, beg, pray to god to please help me. It’s been about 5 years now since I started deconstructing and I have never felt better!"

PERFUME VENDOR IN LAGOS/BENIN noted:

"Oh sis long suffering is not suffering for long ite actually being patient."

Lash_tech_in_Olodi_Apapa said:

"All I know is that God is a deity but he happens to be the the strongest."

tinatres explained:

"You constantly live in fear and guilt when you are in Christ. there is freedom out there my people."

IKPONWONSA DoniykB noted:

"Life without christ.... is so so sweet. i left christ an he's father Satan left me ASAP."

oyelove shared:

"Like for real!!!! cos what is a SOUL. No be just brain, no be just my core."

CHUKWUEBUKA added:

"Embracing Reality is the best form of human self accountability and knowing nobody is coming to save you but you that’s when you will start moving."

Kiri Kiri Star Said:

"Once you leave Jesus you will never see Devil again , fear will go , anxiety will leave instantly."

HARRISON001 wrote:

"As if the soul took permission from me before entering my body, Abeg let me loose the soul."

RukkyHoliness said:

"My life with christ is much better without being in christ, this life is deep i woukd forever be a christ baby."

br1ll1an added:

"That peace is temporary… what’s important is life in eternity."

Queen Oluchi said:

"Girls please take your spiritual life serious this life is not ordinary!!!!"

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady has gone viral after sharing the painful experience that made her stop taking church services seriously.

She narrated how her late mother was a devoted church member who gave her time, money, and support to the church, but received little or no help when she fell seriously ill.

Lady explains why she left Christianity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young lady has caused reactions online after she said she left Christianity.

She said she used to go to church, pray, fast, and read the Bible a lot, but later she stopped because of what she noticed in her life. She also said that when she fasted, things did not go the way she expected.

Source: Legit.ng