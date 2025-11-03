A Nigerian man joined others speaking out after US President Donald Trump made claims about attacks on Christians in Nigeria

Trump allegedly threatened to send US forces to Nigeria, citing supposed religious violence, though no evidence supports these claims

President Bola Tinubu dismissed any notion of genocide, emphasizing national unity, respect for all religions, and the government’s focus on solving security challenges

A Nigerian man has joined a few others in speaking out against a statement made by the President of the United States, Donald Trump, regarding the President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu.

This comes after Trump issued a threat, alleging the killing of Christians in certain parts of Nigeria by terrorists.

Nigerian man tells Trump Tinubu can handle country’s challenges. Photo source: Twitter/officialABAT/WhiteHouse

Source: Twitter

Man says Tinubu can handle challenges

While there is no evidence to support claims of targeted attacks against Christians in any specific areas, the American government vowed to address the matter, with Trump claiming he had instructed the US Department of War on steps to take.

It was also alleged that Trump plans to send soldiers to Nigeria to help end terrorism and the alleged genocide.

Following Trump’s threat, the President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, dismissed claims of any form of genocide in the country.

He emphasized that his government is focused on promoting unity and nation-building, while also respecting all faiths.

Amid this, a Nigerian man took to social media to address the President of the United States.

According to a post on his page, @Oba_Mayor24, shared via the popular social media platform X (formerly Twitter), he urged the US President to back off, affirming that Bola Tinubu is more than capable of handling Nigeria’s national issues.

Nigerian man addresses Trump on national security concerns. Photo source: Twitter/WhiteHouse

Source: Twitter

Nigerian man writes Trump to back off

He acknowledged that the country faces certain challenges but insisted that these are not religious problems.

His statement read:

"President Donald Trump, please, Nigeria doesn’t have religious problems. We agree that we have an insecurity problem, but it is not a religious problem. We don’t need your help. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu can handle our problems. Thank you."

Read the post below:

Nigerian man speaks out on Trump threat

