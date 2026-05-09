A young Nigerian lady shared an alleged chat she had with Ilebaye’s elder sister, Blessing, on Instagram

According to the lady, she had slid into Blessing’s DMs to inquire about the welfare of the Big Brother Naija winner

This followed viral reports that the reality star had allegedly got into a heated disagreement with her father at home

A young Nigerian lady posted online to show what she claimed was a private conversation she had with the older sister of Big Brother Naija winner Ilebaye.

The lady said she had reached out after seeing reports of a disagreement said to have occurred between the reality star and her father at their family home.

Lady speaks about Ilebaye's situation after reaching out to her 'elder sister'. Photo credit: Ilebayeee/Instagram, Bloodychuu23/X.

Source: Twitter

Lady posts alleged chat with Ilebaye's sister

The alleged chat was shared on X by the user @bloodychuu23 who expressed pain over the situation.

According to her, she had sent a direct message to Ilebaye’s sister, Blessing, to check on how she was doing.

She explained that her message was triggered by the stories circulating online about a heated clash involving Ilebaye and her father.

The poster admitted feeling concerned and said she wanted to know whether the family was alright.

In the chat she shared, she asked about Ilebaye’s situation and whereabouts, and expressed worry that an important day for the reality star had been affected negatively.

She added that she encouraged the sibling to make sure Ilebaye felt supported and also inquired about their mother.

Lady reacts to Ilebaye's situation, posts chat with 'elder sister'. Photo credit: Ilebayeee.

Source: Instagram

In her words:

"Hello sis. What's happening to my Ilebaye? Where are you right now? Are you online? I'm calm now but her big day is ruined. Make her feel love today. Mummy nko?'

In her response, the recipient stated that Ilebaye was fine, and that their mother and the rest of the family were also well.

"Thank you for reaching out. She is fine. Thank you. Mummy and all are fine," the message read.

Reactions trail Ilebaye's clash with dad

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to Ilebaye's clash with her father.

@DHEBBY said:

"At a point it’s just better to leave thjs parent’s place and find your own space for your own mental health it doesn’t mean you want to be doing rubbish or anything, you just have to get your own freedom for your mental health."

@akwanwa_luxury hairs said:

"And u guys were bashing phyna for not being close to her dad see ehh in this life don’t judge people pls."

@Edo Goddess said:

"God thank you o! I understand everything she's going through and she's been liberated for speaking out."

@I.Cee added:

"Someone close to her should go there with a law enforcement agent, this is so heartbreaking to watch."

@Neye1 added:

"I don’t know her but My heart is bleeding hearing her voice. The pain in her voice is breaking me down."

See the post below:

Lady posts chat with civil engineer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared her intriguing WhatsApp chat with a man who slid into her DM to profess his love for her.

In his messages, the young man said he loved her personality and promised to pay her a monthly allowance if she accepted to be his girlfriend.

Source: Legit.ng