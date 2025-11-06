A man from Nigeria who lives in the US said on TikTok that Trump cannot send soldiers to Nigeria right now

He said that even if the government says yes, something important must be approved before the soldiers go on missions

He told Nigerians to stay calm because the US soldiers cannot come to Nigeria until all the proper steps are taken

A Nigerian man based in the United States has urged fellow Nigerians to remain calm, explaining that President Donald Trump cannot send troops to Nigeria at this moment.

He gave a detailed explanation in a video shared on his social media page, where he also outlined what would be required for the US president to deploy soldiers to another country, even if he had the intention to do so.

Nigerians urged to stay calm

According to him, there are specific legal and procedural steps that must be followed before such an action can take place, and without them, the idea of sending soldiers to Nigeria is impossible.

His statement comes after President Trump alleged that there was genocide in Nigeria and urged the Nigerian government to take immediate action, warning that he might be forced to find a way to protect the interests of Christians allegedly affected.

Amid the growing tension, the Nigerian man took to TikTok to clarify why the US president’s threat cannot be implemented at this time.

In a post shared via his handle, @buda_driz, he explained that the United States Congress, the country's law-making body, is currently not in session, and the president cannot make such a major decision without congressional approval.

He emphasized that until Congress reconvenes, President Trump cannot secure the necessary authorization to send troops to Nigeria.

He further explained that even if Congress approves the deployment, a funding committee would still need to be set up to approve the money required for the mission.

Beyond that, he added that the United Nations must also give its approval, and the country the US president intends to send troops to must equally grant permission.

In his TikTok video, he said:

Here are the exact quoted words from the Nigerian man as shared in the article:

"What you guys don't know is that the United States government has been shut down. If you're not aware of it, the United States government was shut down about a month ago. That shutdown means there’ll be zero funding, temporarily. For it to be shut down means the president cannot take certain actions without the sign-off of Congress."

"For certain moves like the deployment of US military troops, you'll need approval from Congress. The Congress being shut down means he can't get approval, he doesn't have the authority to wake up in the morning and say I'm sending somebody somewhere to do some things."

"He needs the approval of Congress, he can't get it until Congress comes back to session. Even after that, he needs funding, so he needs the funding committee to approve the money for that particular trip to Nigeria to do the whole rescue Nigeria thing."

"Even after that, he still needs UN approval to be able to move into a country. You also need approval from the country you want to visit. If the Nigerian government doesn't give approval to US troops coming into the country, then he can't get into the country."

He made several other statements in the post and also added a caption urging Nigerians to relax.

Man sends message to Nigerians

The caption on the TikTok video read:

"There are laws governing countries, both local and international laws. They cannot be violated. Understand that the United States government has been shut down for over a month, and for that reason alone, Nigerians should relax their minds because he is not coming soon."

Watch the video below:

