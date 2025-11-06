President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has acknowledged that the task ahead his administration is immense

The Nigerian leader stated that his government is tackling terrorism, vowing that the scourge will be defeated

Tinubu's statement comes as US President Donald Trump threatened to launch a “guns-a-blazing” US military intervention in Nigeria over alleged Christian persecution

Washington, USA - Amid threats of military action against Nigeria by the United States (US), President Bola Tinubu has said he is engaging the world diplomatically.

Tinubu's assurance comes as US President Donald Trump doubled down on his threat of military action in Nigeria over the alleged targeted killing of Christians in the West African nation.

Tinubu gives assurance on security

According to a statement shared on Thursday, November 6, by Sunday Dare, a presidential spokesperson, and obtained by Legit.ng, Tinubu assured Nigerians that the country will defeat terrorism.

Dare said President Tinubu spoke immediately after an update on the situation of the Nigerian economy provided by the coordinating minister of the economy, Wale Edun.

The Nigerian leader said:

"Despite the political headwinds and the fear of our people, we continue to engage our partners. We are engaging the world diplomatically.

"I assure you all that we will defeat terrorism. The task ahead is to move forward with clarity of purpose guided by the Renewed Hope agenda to build a prosperous Nigeria.”

Recall that on Friday, October 31, Trump redesignated Nigeria as a ‘country of particular concern’ in response to claims of a Christian genocide in the country.

He had warned the Nigerian government to act fast to end the “killing of Christians” in the country. Hours later, Trump said he is not ruling out air strikes or boots on the ground in furtherance of his plan to “completely wipe out the Islamic terrorists killing Christians in Nigeria”.

In a video message on Wednesday, November 5, Trump condemned the killings attributed to radical Islamist groups and threatened immediate consequences if the Nigerian authorities fail to act decisively.

