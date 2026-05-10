Victor Osimhen will be suspended for Galatasaray’s final league match of the season after title-winning victory

The 27-year-old Nigerian striker picked up fifth yellow card of the season against Antalyaspor

Galatasaray were crowned Turkish champions for fourth consecutive season after dramatic comeback win

Galatasaray have officially been crowned champions of the Turkish Süper Lig after a thrilling 4-2 comeback victory over Antalyaspor at Rams Park.

The title win marks the Istanbul giants’ fourth consecutive league crown and their 26th overall championship, further cementing their status as the dominant force in Turkish football this century.

Victor Osimhen’s brace hands Galatasaray their fourth league title following a comeback against Antalyaspor. Photo by Yasin Akgul

Source: Getty Images

Despite entering the match needing just a single point to secure the title, Galatasaray were pushed hard by an inspired Antalyaspor side.

Soner Dikmen stunned the home crowd by scoring twice to give the visitors the lead on two separate occasions.

However, the champions responded with resilience and attacking quality as goals from Mario Lemina, Kaan Ayhan, and a brilliant brace from Victor Osimhen turned the game around and sparked huge celebrations inside the stadium, Transfermarkt reports.

The dramatic comeback capped another successful campaign for Okan Buruk’s side, who once again proved too strong for the rest of the league.

Why Osimhen will miss the final match

While the title celebrations continued, there was one disappointing development for Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian striker will miss Galatasaray’s final league match of the season against Kasimpasa after receiving a yellow card during the clash against Antalyaspor, Livescores reports.

Victor Osimhen will miss Galatasaray’s final game of the season against Kasimpasa after he was booked in Saturday’s 4-2 home win over Antalyalspor. Photo by Ahmad Mora

Source: Getty Images

The booking was Osimhen’s fifth of the Süper Lig campaign, automatically triggering a one-match suspension under league rules.

It means the Super Eagles forward will be unavailable for the Istanbul derby at the Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Stadium next Sunday.

The suspension comes at an unfortunate time for Osimhen, who was one of the standout performers in the title-clinching victory.

His two goals helped swing momentum back in Galatasaray’s favour and underlined his importance to the team throughout the season.

Despite missing the final game, the Nigerian striker has already played a huge role in another memorable title-winning campaign.

Osimhen continues trophy-winning run in Turkey

Osimhen’s latest title success adds another major achievement to his growing career résumé.

The Nigerian international has now won two league titles with Galatasaray and continues to establish himself as one of the club’s most influential attacking players.

His performances this season have once again attracted praise from fans and pundits alike, with the forward consistently delivering in important moments.

Galatasaray will now aim to end the season on a positive note when they face Kasimpasa next weekend, even without their star striker available.

For Osimhen, attention will likely shift toward his future and upcoming international duties after helping deliver yet another league crown to the Yellow and Reds.

While he may miss the final matchday, his impact on Galatasaray’s title-winning campaign has already been firmly secured.

Galatasaray coach reacts after Osimhen’s brace

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk spoke after the club won its fourth consecutive Turkish Super League title with a win over Antalyaspor.

Galatasaray defeated Antalyaspor 4-2 in front of their fans at Rams Park in Istanbul, coming from behind to win with a spirited second-half performance.

Source: Legit.ng