President Donald Trump has reacted to the alleged Christian genocide in the northern part of Nigeria

Trump said the United States of America (USA) cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening in Nigeria

The American President said the US is ready, willing, and able to save the Christian population around the World

United States - President Donald Trump has declared Nigeria a ‘country of particular concern’ over alleged Christian genocide in the northern part of the country.

Trump said thousands of Christians are being killed by radical Islamists in Nigeria.

The American President said Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement shared on the White House’s X handle @WhiteHouse on Friday, October 31, 2025.

“Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass sl@ughter. I am hereby making Nigeria a "COUNTRY OF PARTICULAR CONCERN"-But that is the least of it. When Christians, or any such group, is sl@ughtered like is happening in Nigeria (3,100 versus 4,476 Worldwide), something must be done!

“I am asking Congressman Riley Moore, together with Chairman Tom Cole and the House Appropriations Committee, to immediately look into this matter, and report back to me.

“The United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening in Nigeria, and numerous other Countries. We stand ready, willing, and able to save our Great Christian population around the World!

Reactions as Trump comments on Christian genocide claims

@sammyikego

Sir Trump it's been long overdue to look into ,since our leaders over here are more interested in moving from PDP to APC while people are sl@ughtered every now and then shows how careless they value the life of Nigerian citizens in Nigeria. The life's of both Christians and Muslims need to be protected at all cost especially the life's of Christians in the Northern part of the country. The killings have really spread from the North to West and to the East parts of the country. Thanks for looking into it . God bless you.

@ACMilanSanDiego

Thank you, Mr President! Nigeria , the country of my father , needs an intervention to save the Christian population there. The West MUST get it right this time!! Unlike during 1966-1970 war.

@jackisaidit27

Thank you @realDonaldTrump. We are done with the genocide of Christians by Muslims as the world is silent. Stop the genocide of Christians.

@johannesasgeir

The United States should stand with persecuted Christians. When people are being killed for their faith we cannot be indifferent. Use diplomacy, sanctions, and targeted aid to protect vulnerable communities now.

@adex_smithjr

You’re not in our country, no Christian genocide going on here. Terrorist don’t ask for your religion. Stop spreading propaganda against our nation.

@Fikre28

President Trump’s call to protect Christians worldwide is welcome but, humanity cannot be selective. When men, women, and children are sl@ughtered in Sudan, Nigeria, or anywhere, the response must be the same. Religion, ethnicity, or geography must never decide who matters. Every innocent life is a child of God.

@realuweez

Ted Cruz has the perfect bill that addresses cases of religious violations. It requires the Secretary of State to sanction officials involved in such acts, be it against any people of any faith. Urge congress to pass it and bring it to your desk.

Pope reacts as Gunmen kill 200 in Benue

Pope Leo commented on the killings by suspected armed herdsmen in Guma local government area of Benue state

Pope Leo said around 200 people were killed in extreme cruelty, describing it as a "terrible massacre"

According to Pope Leo, the victims were internally displaced persons hosted by the local Catholic mission.

Tinubu's aide links Christian genocide claim to Gaza

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, reacted to the allegation that Christians genocide in Nigeria.

Bwala said the allegation of the killing of Christians in Nigeria is linked to the condemnation of Israel's war in Gaza.

The presidential aide said the politically motivated allegation is to undermine Nigeria’s progress under the Tinubu administration

Source: Legit.ng