The viral Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham’s fight at Iyabo Ojo’s movie premiere was reenacted on AMVCA’s stage

Legit.ng reports that AMVCA unveiled Bovi and South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha as co-hosts for the 12th edition

The co-hosts of the much-talked-about event added a comedic twist with the mini drama of what happened between Funke and Toyin

The 2026 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, AMVCA, have continued to generate buzz online as it celebrates the biggest achievements in African film, television, and digital storytelling.

A scene from the ongoing night of glamour at Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos overtook the internet after it showed comedian Bovi and South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha recreating the viral encounter between Nollywood stars Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham.

AMVCA audience stunned as Bovi and Nomzamo Mbatha reenact Nollywood clash. Credit: @bovi, @nomzamombatha

Source: Instagram

Recall that Akindele allegedly snubbed Abraham at Iyabo Ojo’s movie premiere a month ago.

The footage sparked debate on social media, with many suggesting that the long-standing feud between the two remains unresolved.

In the video, Abraham appeared to greet Akindele warmly, as she touched her arm and leaned in to address her.

Akindele, however, maintained a straight gaze throughout the moment caught on camera and did not visibly acknowledge the greeting.

Abraham then moved to greet other prominent guests seated to the right of Akindele.

However, the extended part of her attire slightly brushed against Akindele’s hair. Akindele turned sideways to adjust her hair on her own but did not acknowledge Abraham standing behind her.

Even when Abraham made a second attempt, she still got a response or reaction from her colleague.

The moment trended online for days as many shared their opinions about the moment.

Adding a comedic atmosphere to the Awards night, Bovi and Nomzamo Mbatha took to the stage to parody the viral exchange, drawing laughter from the audience.

See the video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that In December 2025, during the cinema run of their films Oversabi Aunty and Behind The Scenes, Toyin Abraham had accused Funke Akindele and her team of sabotaging her movie.

In one viral clip, Toyin alleged that Funke’s camp paid individuals to falsely claim that Oversabi Aunty was sold out, while continuing to promote Behind The Scenes.

Bovi and Nomzamo Mbatha recreate viral Nollywood feud at AMVCA. Credit: @funkejenifaakindele, @toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

She further claimed that cinemas deliberately scheduled her film at unfavourable early morning slots during the festive season, while Funke’s movie enjoyed prime screening times throughout the day.

Another trending video shows Toyin accusing Funke of paying cinemas to “destroy” her film, insisting that Oversabi Aunty would still go on to hit ₦1 billion.

Netizens react to Bovi's joke

Legit.ng copiled the reactions below:

@glitz__journal said:

"It's funny o maybe Nigeria problem is beginning to get to you..."

@Memnefer said:

"Bovi shouldn’t have done this o. Funke Akindele won’t find it funny #AMVCA12."

@_Oluwanifemii said:

"Bovi is a troll gosh He can never change."

@1Queenbee__ said:

"Lmao people are way too sensitive for my liking…This is funny af."

Portable drags Iyabo Ojo

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable reacted to a viral video of Iyabo Ojo speaking about single mothers and how they have succeeded despite backlash.

The actress stated that single mothers are doing well in life and that men are chasing after them. Portable questioned why she sent her daughter to her husband’s house in a grand ceremony instead of praying for her to become a single mother.

Source: Legit.ng