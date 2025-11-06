US President Donald Trump has reiterated his planned attack on Nigeria after alleging that Christians are being massacred in the country

While Trump's claim has been widely fact-checked and debunked, he has directed the US forces to prepare for a possible attack in Nigeria

In a latest development, the US African Command has also listed three options for its operation in Nigeria

United States President Donald Trump has taken a fresh aim at Nigeria, one of Africa's biggest economies. This is as he renewed his threat to attack the West African nation, alleging Christian genocide in Nigeria.

The US president has earlier redignated Nigeria as a "country of particular concern". While the allegation has been debunked by the Nigerian authorities, there are indications that the US was planning to establish a military base in Port Harcourt, Nigeria's oil headquarters, which is about 1,370 kilometres away from Maiduguri, the epicentre of the terror activities.

Trump tackles FG over insecurity

Trump has particularly tackled the Nigerian government over its failure to contain the Islamic militancy in the northern part of Nigeria, which has killed thousands of people. He said that the US military would be made to do the work, and there would be a price for the country to pay.

In a video posted on his social media platform, Trump renewed his claim against the Nigerian government, disclosing that he has asked the Pentagon to prepare for possible action in Nigeria except the West African country take action.

Trump said, “The Nigerian government better move fast before it's too late.” He further added that “If they don’t, there is going to be hell to pay.” Trump's renewed threat came after the US Africa Command proposed three options to attack Nigeria, Bloomberg reported.

3 options before US to attack Nigeria

Three officials from the defence disclosed that the command has mapped out three options, which are light, medium, and heavy, with the intention of being escalatory. According to the officials, the light option is what the military described as partner-enabled operations.

Under this option, the US Military and the State Department would support Nigerian government forces in the fight against Boko Haram and other and other insurgencies that have attacked, murdered civilians and kidnapped, mostly in the northern parts of the country.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, who is a Muslim and his wife, a Christian pastor, has expressed his commitment to working with the US and the international community to protect all faiths in the country. However, he maintained that the characterisation of Nigeria as "religiously intolerant does not reflect our national reality.”

EU kicks against US to attack Nigeria

