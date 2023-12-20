In 2023, there are students who moved mountains with their commitment to excellence

The students are Aminat Yusuf, Kamsiyochukwu Umeh, Ifeoma Amuche, Mmesoma Okonkwo, and Nnamdi Ugochukwu

This review highlights their achievements, such as graduating with first-class degrees, scoring high marks in exams, winning awards, learning foreign languages, and starting social enterprises

In 2023, some outstanding Nigerians showed remarkable dedication, passion, and excellence in their academic pursuits despite the challenges that came their way.

Legit.ng looked at five of them who inspired Nigerians with their achievements in 2023.

Top 5 students of 2023. Photo credit: Aminat Yusuf/Kamsiyochukwu Umeh/Ifeoma Amuche/UGC

Source: UGC

1. Perfect first class in law degree

Aminat Yusuf is a young law graduate from Lagos State University (LASU) who made history by becoming the first female student to graduate with a first-class degree from the faculty of law in the university's over 40 years of existence.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She also emerged as the best graduating student in the faculty of law with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 5.0

Aminat attributed her success to hard work, discipline, and the support of her family and mentors.

2. Top scorer in UTME

Kamsiyochukwu Umeh is a secondary school student from Ogun state, who scored the highest mark in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) with 360 out of 400.

Kamsiyochukwu said she prepared for the exam by studying past questions, attending tutorials, and praying. She also credited her parents and teachers for their guidance and encouragement.

3. Best graduating student speaking Mandarin

Ifeoma Amuche is a graduate of South-West University China. She emerged as the best-graduating student.

She also speaks fluent Mandarin, which she used to present her valedictory speech during graduation. She said she became interested in Chinese language and culture after watching films.

4. Global best at British Council Award

Mmesoma Okonkwo is a young student from Chrisland High School Lagos who won the British Council's IGSCE award for her excellent performance in English. Millions of students from all over the world took part in the contest, but she emerged as the best in the English language category.

5. 9As in WAEC

Some students distinguished themselves in the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE). Nnamdi Ugochukwu, who took the exam in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, aced this year's WASSCE with nine As.

He was not the only student who did well in the exam. There were other students such as Awofeso Aishat Omotola, Falade Ayomide Esther, Joy Omoyeni, and Amarie Mitchelle Ogheneserome who also passed with 9As.

Lady who finished with first class and best graduating student at FUNAAB speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported how Tijani Oluwatoyin Naheemah overcame many challenges and achieved academic excellence.

She emerged the overall best graduating student of the 2020/2021 academic session at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), where she studied Nutrition and Dietetics.

Oluwatoyin graduated with a CGPA of 4.90/5.0, making her one of the students to attain such a feat in the university's history.

Source: Legit.ng