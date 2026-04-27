Suspected bandits killed 11 residents during a deadly attack on Gurbi Village, Katsina State

Two others were injured as armed assailants opened fire on residents on Sunday, April 26, 2026

Security forces increase patrols to prevent further incidents and track down perpetrators

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Katsina State - Suspected bandits have killed 11 people at Gurbi Village, Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The terrorists also injured two other people during the deadly attack,

The state Police spokesman, DSP Abubakar Sadiq-Aliyu, said armed bandits attacked the community at about 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, April 26, 2026.

Sadiq-Aliyu said the bandits opened fire on unsuspecting residents and killed the victims on the spot.

As reported by Vanguard, Sadiq-Aliyu made this known in a statement issued in Katsina on Monday, April 27, 2026.

He said the bandits retreated following a swift respond form a joint security team, including police, military, and other agencies.

“The assailants fled as security forces closed in on the scene.

“The injured victims were taken to a nearby hospital for urgent treatment, while the deceased were buried according to Islamic rites.”

The police spokesperson said the command reinforced security in the area, deploying additional tactical teams to prevent further incidents.

Sadiq-Aliyu said the command had also ordered intensified patrols and closer collaboration between security agencies and local communities.

“Efforts are ongoing to track down the perpetrators of the heinous act.”

He urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious movements.

Gunmen Kill 3 returning from burial

Recall that three mourners returning from a burial were killed in Benue State on Saturday night, April 25, 2026.

The gunmen also kidnapped two additional victims during the attack near the Sati-Ikov community.

A local lawmaker condemned the rising militancy, calling the community a battlefield.

Herdsmen kill motorcyclist, kidnap FUTO student

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that armed herdsmen killed a motorcyclist and abducted a female student in Owerri, Imo State.

The victim's family calls for urgent action from security agencies to combat rising violence.

Local leaders describe rural routes as dangerous due to daily attacks by herdsmen.

Source: Legit.ng