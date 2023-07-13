"I Have Not Seen My Result Slip": Kamsiyochukwu Umeh Speaks on High 360 JAMB Score
- Kamsiyochukwu Umeh was said to have scored 360 out of 400 in the 2023 UTME, the highest in the country
- However, in a recent interview, she revealed that she has not yet seen her result slip
- Nonetheless, she has received many scholarships and prizes and wants to study Chemical Engineering at the University of Lagos
Kamsiyochukwu Umeh, a 16-year-old girl who aced the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), has revealed why she has not seen her result slip.
The 16-year-old pupil of Deeper High School scored 360 out of 400 in the exam, making her the highest scorer in the country.
Result slip not seen yet says Kamsiyochukwu
Umeh shared her story in an interview with Arise TV. She said she was in school when the result came out, and she asked her mother to check it for her.
Her mother called her back and told her the fantastic news. She said she was delighted and grateful to God.
However, when asked if she had seen the result slip, she said no. She explained that she could not access it online because she was in school.
She said she hoped to see it soon and verify her score herself.
JAMB's position on Kamsiyochukwu's result
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has confirmed that Umeh had the highest score in the exam.
She has also received a lot of scholarship offers from various universities and cash prizes from well-wishers, as she says she wants to study Chemical Engineering at the University of Lagos.
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Kamsiyochukwu Umeh, the girl with the highest aggregate JAMB score for the 2023 exam, has said she prepared well beforehand.
Kamsiyochukwu, a student of Deeper Life High School, Mowe, scored 360 to emerge tops in the nationwide examination.
In an interview with the Punch Newspapers, Kamsiyochukwu said the discipline and spirit of hard work instilled in her school is one of her secrets. According to her, she prepared very well, using past UTME questions and testing software.
Source: Legit.ng