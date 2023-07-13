Aminat Yusuf, a law graduate with 5.0 CGPA, was surprised by the positive response from Nigerians despite her hijab

She had planned to leave the country but now wants to stay and contribute to its development by teaching law on YouTube

She thanked her parents, teachers and friends for their support and encouragement

Aminat Yusuf, a law graduate from University who achieved a perfect 5.0 cumulative grade point average (CGPA), has revealed how she was amazed by the positive response she received from Nigerians despite wearing a hijab.

She spoke to TVC in an interview and said that her friend had predicted that she would be widely celebrated when the news of her academic feat came out, but she did not believe it.

Aminat would be setting up a YouTube channel to teach law. Photo credit: Aminat Yusuf

Source: UGC

Amina opens up on expectation

She said that one of the reasons she was doubtful was because of her hijab, which she thought might limit her recognition and acceptance in the society.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

However, she also remembered that one of her lecturers had advised her to focus on excellence and that public support would follow regardless of her religious attire.

She said that the overwhelming support and congratulations she got from many people changed her perception of Nigeria.

She also said that she had planned to leave the country after completing her degree, but now she has decided to stay and contribute to its development.

Setting up a Youtube channel

One of the ways she wants to do that is by setting up a YouTube channel where she would teach law and explain some of the complex terms.

She said that she hopes to inspire and educate young Nigerians who are interested in law and justice.

She also thanked her parents, teachers and friends for their guidance and encouragement throughout her academic journey.

Find link to the full interview below

School celebrates lady who becomes first ever perfect score graduate in LASU

Meanwhile, Legjt.ng earlier reported that Aminat Yusuf made history as the first student to graduate with a perfect score of 5.0 CGPA from the Lagos State University (LASU) in its 40 years of existence.

She studied Law and was among the 282 First Class graduates who will receive their degrees at the 26th combined convocation ceremonies next week, Tribune Newspaper reports.

The Vice-Chancellor of LASU, Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, announced this at a press conference on June 14.

Source: Legit.ng