Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church Worldwide has been seen preaching the gospel to people by the roadside

It was learned that the religious leader has been doing that for a long time and has continued to remain faithful to winning souls for Christ

However, the bishop got Nigerians talking as he did not come down from his vehicle, and his security operatives surrounded his car

Nigerians have started expressing mixed reactions to the trending video of Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners Chapel, Canaanland, preaching the words of God to people at the Toll Gate, Sango area of Ogun State.

According to the caption accompanying the video, Bishop Oyedepo is used to visiting public spaces once in a while to preach and pray for the people in public spaces like that.

Bishop Oyedepo is seen preaching by the roadside in Ogun state Photo Credit: @dammiedammie35

Source: Twitter

The caption stated that "one thing he takes very seriously is winning souls. He has been doing this for many years and still continues faithfully. This is something truly worth learning from."

However, in the viral video, the religious leader did not step down from his car, and his security operative surrounded the car while he offered prayers to the people.

Nigerians react as Oyedepo preaches from his vehicle

The video of Oyedepo has got Nigerians talking. Below are some of their reactions:

Giovanni Schube drew a parallel between Oyedepo and Nigerian international footballer Victor Osimhen:

"Just like saying Victor Osimhen, who plays for Galatasaray S.K., is always seen at Kemerburgaz Metin Oktay Facilities, which is the club's training ground. What extra thing has Osimhen done to be going to the training facility? What spectacular thing has Bishop done here?"

Chizzy009 questioned why Bishop Oyedepo could not come down from his vehicle while preaching to the people:

"Jesus Christ preached publicly without bodyguards, His Disciples preached without bodyguards. Oyedepo is seen preaching inside a bulletproof SUV with bodyguards surrounded; is he bigger than Jesus Christ?"

Nigerians react as Bishop David Oyedepo preaches by the roadside Photo Credit: @dammiedammie35

Source: Twitter

Abiodun defended Oyedepo's mode of preaching

"It doesn't matter if he's preaching from inside a car, after all, Jesus preached to a multitude from inside a canoe; all that truly matters is the sincerity of purpose and obedience to the command. May the good Lord continue to keep him strong in good health and sound mind."

MIV of Lagos said the Bishop should have come down from his vehicle:

"Make he come down from the car, make una see where to wound am, country when all of una dey craze, if is the country is well and sane, he would have come down freely, make una relax."

Abiodun criticised the cleric mode of preaching:

"Una dey craze for this app...na so them they preach gospel...for inside car....so he spent hours preaching inside that car....na so jehovah witness people they do am."

See the video of the cleric on X here:

Oyedepo speaks on kidnapping in Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bishop Oyedepo recounted how a kidnapped pastor was released instantly after giving his phone number to his abductors.

The cleric stated that if any kidnapper failed to release their victim after contacting him, it would prove he was not "God-sent.

He shared a testimony of his "daughter" who escaped captivity after boldly declaring her release time based on her father's authority.

Source: Legit.ng