A Nigerian lady who travelled abroad for studies has completed a master's degree at Missouri State University

Olamide Ogundele bagged a master of science in chemistry, and she won eight recognitions in the school

In a LinkedIn post, Olamide said she was accepted into four schools, but she chose Missouri State University

After two years of studying in the United States, a Nigerian lady has completed her master's degree.

As soon as she had her degree in her hands, Olamide Ogundele took to LinkedIn to share her story.

The lady bagged a master's degree in chemistry from Missouri State University. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Olamide Ogundele.

In the post, Olamide said she studied chemistry at Missouri State University. She narrated how she failed to get admission after four attempts but refused to give up.

According to her, before she chose to go to MSU, she was accepted into four schools.

She said:

"I pen this with a heart full of gratitude—not your typical aspire to perspire post, just genuine thankfulness. Before getting into grad school, I applied during four admission seasons without getting any acceptance email, the first two attempts were mere near misses, but the third? Oh, that one hit me so hard, I didn't shed tears, I WAAAAILED.

"Finally, on the fourth try after restrategizing, and with God's backing, three schools offered me admission, and I settled for Missouri State University. The journey of two years at MSU has come to an end, and behold what divine favour has wrought in TWO years! My journey was both graceful and impactful."

Olamide was recognised eight times while studying for her degree at MSU.

Nigerians congratulate lady who bagged a degree

Adedayo Sanni said:

"Congratulations Olamide. I am very proud of you and your achievements. Never quitting, never giving up, just a pure hardworking person. You have been blazing the trail and setting the standard for others to follow. Enjoy the success. It is indeed well-deserved!"

Kenneth Ekpetere said:

"You did amazing. You are the definition of a superstar. Keep soaring high like an eagle."

HND graduate gets scholarship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian student got a fully funded master's scholarship to study in the USA despite having only a Higher National Diploma.

Omokhoya Sunday possesses an HND in Electrical and Electronic Engineering, which he bagged from the Federal Polytechnic, Offa.

Information obtained by Legit.ng shows that Sunday will be studying at the University of Alaska, Fairbanks, United States.

